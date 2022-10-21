Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bewildered and often angry, residents of Kansas City, Mo., recently packed a community meeting to hear the latest plan for the city’s long-troubled public school district. No issue was more contentious than the proposal to close Central High School. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The end of Central High turns a final page on the United States’ failed attempt to integrate urban schools through top-down, often court-ordered social engineering. By the fiat of U.S. District Judge Russell Clark, taxpayers across Missouri paid the lion’s share of some $2 billion in the 1980s and 1990s to make Kansas City schools so attractive they would pull White students from the suburbs, reversing the post-World War II “white flight.”

Clark had studied the example of his colleague on the bench in Boston, Arthur Garrity Jr., whose forced busing plan in the 1970s was met by riots in White South Boston. Indeed, Kansas City (like urban districts across the country) ran its own unpopular experiment with busing in the 1970s.

Rather than haul students around by force, Clark decided to make urban schools irresistibly attractive, integrating them by magnetism. He challenged the school district to imagine an educational Eden, then ordered the state to find whatever money was needed to make it come true.

A glittering new campus for Central High was the jewel of the program. An Olympic-sized swimming pool, college-caliber field house and state-of-the-art weight room lent gravitas to a strong-mind, strong-body curriculum modeled on the ancient Greeks. For students more interested in futurism, Central’s computer labs offered 900 desktops for a projected enrollment of 1,000. Fans and critics alike called it the “Taj Mahal” of urban high schools.

Other district schools were likewise bedazzled — science and engineering labs, a wildlife sanctuary, television studios, even a zoo — and teachers received a 40 percent pay raise. Money was budgeted to hire individual taxis where necessary to fetch willing White suburban kids and ferry them to the dream schools.

In the roughly 30 years since, total enrollment in Kansas City public schools has fallen from about 34,000 students to roughly 14,000 today. The district is diverse: about 54 percent Black, 27 percent Hispanic, 25 percent learning English as a second language and so on. But only 10 percent of students are White.

Moreover, the district still struggles to educate its students. In 2011, Kansas City Public Schools lost its accreditation due to poor performance, and the certification was restored only this year.

Critics of big government have pointed to the failure of Clark’s optimistic and well-funded project to argue that no linkage exists between money and outcomes in education. That is too simple. If money doesn’t enhance school quality, why does Harvard have an 11-figure endowment? But the Kansas City experience certainly proved that money alone is no panacea for gaps in education and opportunity that were centuries in the making.

There may be other lessons to learn from the approximately 30-year story of the Taj Mahal school. Desegregation projects, whether they worked with carrots or sticks, arguably pursued the wrong goals out of confusion over what, exactly, they were trying to achieve. Racial segregation of schools was contemptible for two principal reasons: It stigmatized Black students while encouraging White supremacy, and it often condemned Black students to an inferior education.

Those are two related — but ultimately different — offenses. One is addressed by celebrating the humanity of Black students and creating a just society for them; the other by improving the education of Black students, regardless of who sits at the next desk. Unfortunately, desegregation efforts conflated the two projects to arrive at a single goal: making sure Black students go to school with White peers.

Think for a moment about the assumption underlying that priority: Going to school with White kids is inevitably superior to being in class with Black kids — so superior that society will bus children all over town to achieve it, or bribe White students into attending urban schools.

Court-ordered desegregation also placed the heaviest burden of social change on the slender shoulders of the young. The educational landscape of urban schools was shaped over generations, not just by overt segregation, but by the damage done to Black families under slavery, restrictive real estate practices, discrimination in lending, so-called urban renewal projects — a toxic sludge too thick to be purified by moving children around at a judge’s whim.

The tragedy of these experiments is that too many Americans took the failures of school desegregation to mean that justice itself is beyond reach. That’s not true. If adults work in good faith toward an open society of widespread opportunity, and if children receive a good education no matter where they go to school, integration will happen organically, in ways freely chosen, one person, one family, one community at a time.

