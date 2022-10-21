The Oct. 14 editorial “ Iran’s new generation rises ” noted that the recent uprising against the Iranian regime shows “how deeply and broadly Iranians yearn for normalcy,” which can never exist under Iran’s clerical regime. President Barack Obama failed to support a 2009 uprising , presumably because he saw prospects of the original nuclear deal as a means to change that clerical regime over time. History shows the deal did not materially slow the regime’s push for nuclear weapons and undermined the 2009 uprising. The flood of cash to the regime strengthened it both in Iran and abroad.

Thankfully, Iranian intransigence has delayed European and Biden administration efforts to reenter the nuclear deal, delaying another massive infusion of cash that would support the regime. I hope the current uprising causes President Biden and European leaders to rethink the prospects of the nuclear deal and do all they can to avoid Mr. Obama’s mistake, focusing efforts on weakening the regime to give the Iranian people the best chance of succeeding in their revolt. If the people of Iran succeed in replacing the clerics, they will seek normality in lieu of nuclear weapons, thereby addressing the nuclear issue and limiting Iranian support for terrorism elsewhere.