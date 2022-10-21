Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former vice president Mike Pence strongly hinted Wednesday that he’s going to run for the 2024 Republican nomination — even if Donald Trump, who has signaled strong interest in a third presidential bid, chooses to run again. On paper, Pence looks great: He’s a doctrinaire conservative with governing experience, and he’s the most recent GOP vice president.

But he has two big problems.

The first: Many Republicans never forgave him for his role in certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 victory over Trump.

Republican voters liked Pence when he was playing second fiddle to Trump. But on Jan. 6, 2021 — the day Pence certified Biden’s rightful victory — his standing among Republicans cratered. Pence’s numbers have improved somewhat since then, but he has never fully recovered.

Pence’s second problem: Republicans still love Trump.

Sure, Trump’s standing eroded slightly over the past two years. But 8 in 10 Republicans view him favorably. Pence can only dream of numbers that high.

That’s the central problem for Pence, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) or any Republican mulling an explicitly anti-Trump run in 2024. Most Republicans liked Trump’s presidency and still deny that Biden legitimately won in 2020.

That’s why Trump is still the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination. And, if Trump does lose the GOP primary in 2024, the victor will likely be one of his imitators rather than one of his antagonists.

