I’ve been a Metrorail rider since it first opened. I was a passenger on its first day of service back in the 1970s, and although I ride less now that I’m retired, I still greatly value how important this service is to the D.C. area and outward.

There are opportunity costs, in this case considerable, if the efforts at safety exceed what is necessary. I realize that “necessary” is open to judgment and that where that line lies is something even the experts can disagree about in good faith. That said, it seems to me that the safety commission has gone way over that line and that the continued limit of putting all the trains back in service is simply shifting people to other forms of transportation that are less safe and that also have very significant costs to the environment and the economy.