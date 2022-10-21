Regarding the Oct. 14 Metro article “Metro board shows anger over rail car shortage”:
I certainly want anyone to feel safe when riding Metro. The wheel problem has been a real concern, and I appreciate the efforts to ensure rider safety. Great strides have been made in addressing the wheel problem and putting protections in place, including exceptionally frequent testing.
Nothing can be made 100 percent safe. I’ll point to car safety as just one example, where tens of thousands of people are killed every year and hundreds of thousands are injured.
There are opportunity costs, in this case considerable, if the efforts at safety exceed what is necessary. I realize that “necessary” is open to judgment and that where that line lies is something even the experts can disagree about in good faith. That said, it seems to me that the safety commission has gone way over that line and that the continued limit of putting all the trains back in service is simply shifting people to other forms of transportation that are less safe and that also have very significant costs to the environment and the economy.
Playing this “too safe” is also dangerous.
It’s time to move forward by moving trains back in service while continuing close inspections and other investigations into the causes.
Robert Cluck, Reston