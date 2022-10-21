Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight With no warning whatsoever, The Post took away my ability to lie in bed each morning and read the e-replica edition of the newspaper on my laptop. In its place, I was offered an app to download on my cellphone. I am 75 years old and can’t read a paper on a tiny cellphone, and Google won’t allow me to download the app on my computer.

My only option is to read the online “print edition,” complete with ads spaced throughout each article that I need to scroll past. And, as if to laugh at me, there is a picture of what the printed page looks like in the left-hand column.

Please bring back the e-replica edition. I am certain I’m not the only one who depended on it.

Douglas R. Thompson, Hyattsville

Setting my stargazing by Skywatch

I’m an avid stargazer and enjoy the monthly Skywatch column. It’s entertaining and helpful, as I use it to plan my own skywatching and to follow the planets. Many features in The Post have been discontinued, but I’m glad this one is still around. I hope you will continue to publish it as long as Blaine P. Friedlander Jr. writes it.

Carolyn Clemente, Arlington

Oh, the weather editorializing is frightful

Yet again, I was disappointed with what should have been a straightforward reporting of the weather. Long ago, I gave up on the idea that weather reporting was neutral. The Post has been reasonably balanced about it. But it was irksome to see the Oct. 8 Metro article “After gloomy days, a sunny reprieve” fully editorialized with subjective analysis.

I love rainy days! Many in a row! I frequently dislike full sun! Am I in a minority? Probably, but so what? I just want the conditions and information on factors contributing to the weather and what to expect. Is that too much to expect from The Post?

Vicki DeFries, Washington

An amazing photo from Ukraine

The photo front and center on the Oct. 4 front page of Ukrainian troops near Lyman could be framed and hung alongside any Old Master oil painting. Its somber but dramatic lighting, composition and content spoke volumes to the realities of ground warfare.

The editors are to be complimented for featuring the photo so prominently. It literally made me pause amid an otherwise busy moment. I don’t think I’ve ever come across Wojciech Grzedzinski’s photos before, but I felt compelled to go online to find more. He’s a true artist and photojournalist.

Diane E. Batchik, Columbia

On viewing the superb photo that accompanied the Oct. 4 front-page article “In triumph, Kyiv’s troops marched on,” of the armored personnel carrier in the war-ravaged Ukrainian village of Shandryholove, I thought that Michael S. Williamson must have been assigned as a war photographer in Ukraine. Turns out, rather than Mr. Williamson, the picture’s photographer was Wojciech Grzedzinski.

The scene selection, background and lighting seem so reminiscent of those employed by Mr. Williamson that I was amazed to note the attribution. I suspect that Mr. Williamson would have been proud to have taken it.

Jack White, Fayetteville, Pa.

Never forget the people behind the actions of oil companies

Regarding “A dark tale of greed destroying our planet,” Richard Schiffman’s Oct. 9 Book World review of Geoff Dembicki’s “The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far-Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change”:

Again, commentary on the climate-change-denying posture of Exxon, Shell and BP failed to name the human beings responsible for these companies’ horrific actions and positions.

Companies do not run themselves, and the role these greed-driven behemoths played in this humanity-forsaken coverup should not be referenced without naming those in charge. The chief executives during this era of climate change denial, suppression, obfuscation and misdirection should be identified every single time, specifically, and especially, Lee Raymond, chief executive and chairman of ExxonMobil from 1999 to 2005, who presumably continues to enjoy his wealth in a comfortable retirement absent any repercussions for his heavy hand in our global deterioration.

Susan Doepp, Fredericksburg

We need an investment in redirecting human activity

“Redirection test altered asteroid’s orbit, NASA says,” the Oct. 12 Politics & the Nation article describing the successful alteration of an asteroid’s orbit by NASA, was fascinating and fun, but it failed to place the event meaningfully in its big-picture context. Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was conceived as a first test of humans’ ability to head off another mass extinction event like the last one 65 million years ago that ended the reign of the dinosaurs, which was caused by an asteroid striking Earth.

In military terms, they talk about how silly it is to prepare to fight the last war, and we have a new enemy to worry about now: not asteroids but ourselves. We can already see the next mass extinction event coming. Our globalized, fossil-fuel-powered, biodiversity-shredding, climate-changing, inequitable, ecologically unsustainable economy, and a human population already far above Earth’s carrying capacity, are on a collision course with our future. Unless we change the trajectory soon, the sixth mass extinction will overwhelm us and likely cause our own extinction.

Our focus should be to “thwap” (to use reporter Joel Achenbach’s great word) humans out of our technological hubris through a massive investment in the Human Activity Redirection Test project, or HART.

Bruce A. Byers, Falls Church

Georgians could have been portrayed more effectively

Jeff Danziger had a very legitimate target in his Oct. 11 Drawing Board cartoon, “Georgia Decides,” lampooning evangelical Christian hypocrisy about the Herschel Walker abortion scandal. However, he eviscerated the effectiveness of his cartoon by setting the scene in a ramshackle rural porch.

We are, apparently, to assume that all Georgians who feel this way are ignorant hicks. This cartoon would have been much more effective if Danziger had set it in a high-end condominium in Atlanta with the comments made by wealthy urban evangelicals. I am sure there are plenty of those available to be skewered.

Jonathan Rosenthal, Clifton

Surely there were better options than ‘Popeye’

Patrick M. Reynolds’s deeply researched and truly personal “Flashbacks” is being replaced after Reynolds’s retirement by “Popeye,” a comic strip written by some sterile computer, the Popeye Joke-Generating Laugh Unit 3000. Really? “Flashbacks” existed because Reynolds had stories he genuinely cared about that he wanted to share with The Post’s readership. The Sunday “Popeye” exists because someone owns the rights to the characters, and because of the ability to do incredible things with algorithms these days.

The Post’s daily comic section contains a number of strips that already have a loyal readership who would applaud getting an additional Sunday helping of beloved characters, such as Ray Billingsley’s “Curtis,” Tom Thaves’s “Frank and Ernest” or Bill Holbrook’s “On the Fastrack.” Even giving us the Sunday retreads of “Classic Doonesbury” would be superior to “Popeye,” especially if they were Watergate-era Sunday strips from when Garry Trudeau was funny.

Please consider hiring an in-house replacement from the existing Style section strips before settling on something as bland and dull and unpromising as “Popeye.”

Michael Zarowny, Washington

Piquing my artistic thought process

Admittedly, I am biased as a painter and graphic designer, and having not seen Abelardo Morell’s actual photographs is a clear disadvantage. But after looking at the reproductions of Morell’s camera-obscura photos of Arles, France, in Sebastian Smee’s Oct. 2 Arts & Style column, “Van Gogh through a pinhole,” I am prompted to ask whether they are superior to the advanced filters and possibilities available to manipulate images in Photoshop.

The Post is lucky to engage Smee’s seeing and thinking about art.

Dale Appleman, Washington

One other tip before you go on vacation

The Oct. 9 Travel article “10 household chores worth doing before your vacation” missed a most important task: turning off the water into your house.

Several people we know have returned from vacation to find that a leaky bathtub or faulty washing machine faucet has created an expensive and displacing flood in their home. Water damage, mold or a bathtub falling from an upstairs bathroom through the dining room ceiling can cost tens of thousands of dollars to remediate.

Checking for fire hazards is good advice, but fire is not the only major calamity that can befall a returning homeowner.

Glenn S. Easton, Chevy Chase

Framing of Eastern High was offensive

As a graduate — and active alumna — of Eastern High School, I was highly offended by the framing of the Oct. 9 Metro article “Musical magic on Capitol Hill.” The article did a disservice to the student body, alumni and greater community that supports the school. I challenge The Post to explore how D.C. Public Schools’ administrative failures and D.C. government’s underinvestment in recent years have led to Eastern — including the band and other academic and extracurricular programming — getting to this point.

Artilie Wright, Washington

Raves for the review that might get me to read about Trump

“Trump’s origins in a hustling New York” [Book World, Oct. 9], Sean Wilentz’s book review of Maggie Haberman’s “Confidence Man,” was well written. It was not just a focused history lesson in itself, but an example of the excellence of belles-lettres.

I have lived in Virginia for the past 40 years. Even so, when meeting someone for the first time, I am often asked: “What part of New York are you from?” I can’t get away from it. I was born and raised in the New York City environs and, therefore, also cannot forget Mayor Ed Koch, the Yankees and Donald Trump — each a tour de force of his time.

If the book is as formidable as proposed, after a couple of two-fingers of bourbon, I might venture to read more about Trump when he headlined my years in the city.

Barry A. Herrmann, Manassas

For the love of God, why?

What was the point of the Oct. 9 Business article “Why do regions that support Trump have the most restaurant chains? There’s a surprising answer.”? If there is a surprising answer to a stupid question, is it still surprising?

This type of bloviation is why flyover states hold D.C. and “East Coast elites” in contempt; in this case, I am Team Flyover (and I enthusiastically voted for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden).

Was this article accurate? Probably. But was it asinine? Undoubtedly. I suggest that all journalists, including ones from The Post whom I hold in the highest regard, spend more time trying to understand the Trump voter. They would do well to do so with a side of modesty, but please hold the ridicule.

Travis Montgomery, Washington

Sodaro’s victory should be celebrated

I was disappointed to not read anything in the Oct. 7 newspaper about the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, which was won by an American woman. Chelsea Sodaro became the first American woman to capture first place in the triathlon since 1996.

Her time was 8 hours, 33 minutes, 46 seconds.

Lucy Charles-Barclay of Britain finished second with a time of 8 hours, 41 minutes, 37 seconds.

Anne Haug of Germany took third place with a time of 8 hours, 42 minutes, 22 seconds.

These women are fantastic athletes, especially Sodaro, whose victory should be celebrated.

Joe McMullin, Woodbridge

Baseball coverage — going, going, gone

Does The Post hate baseball? Seriously, I am curious. In the Oct. 9 edition, baseball coverage had one article on the front page of the Sports section, and then a reader had to go 10 pages to get a more comprehensive look at what is happening in baseball.

Despite the fact that we are in the playoffs, The Post appears to lose all interest in baseball once the football season begins. I don’t understand why.

Bill Fletcher Jr., Mitchellville

