In his Oct. 14 op-ed, “How to win the economic war against Russia,” Fareed Zakaria made several surprising statements. First, he claimed that much of the sanctions-based global economic war is being waged by the United States alone. Regarding Russia, this is clearly not the case. The sanctions on Russian energy exports hurt the European Union more than the United States. Because of severe shortages of natural gas, much of Europe’s population and businesses are headed for a tough winter with a cost-of-living crisis across the continent from Hungary to Britain. Europe is more severely affected than the United States.
Mr. Zakaria claimed that “the dollar hit a two-decade high last month because of the lack of alternatives.” The soaring dollar has little to do with economic sanctions and everything to do with differences in international monetary policy. Large interest-rate gaps among the United States, euro zone and Japan have turned the dollar into a high-yielding currency, driving up in the process the value of the dollar against the euro, the yen and other currencies. Add to this the fact that the dollar is a safe harbor in troubled times.
Mr. Zakaria exaggerated the “far-reaching” implications of cutting back Russian banks from Swift, the financial messaging system of the global financial infrastructure. The sanction is hurting but not fatal. Russia has its own, albeit less sophisticated, international messaging system and is a member of CIPS, the rapidly expanding Chinese messaging system that includes major banks across the world, including J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank. There is much life to survive beyond Swift.
Istvan Dobozi, Sarasota, Fla.
The writer is a former lead economist at the World Bank.