In his Oct. 14 op-ed, “How to win the economic war against Russia,” Fareed Zakaria made several surprising statements. First, he claimed that much of the sanctions-based global economic war is being waged by the United States alone. Regarding Russia, this is clearly not the case. The sanctions on Russian energy exports hurt the European Union more than the United States. Because of severe shortages of natural gas, much of Europe’s population and businesses are headed for a tough winter with a cost-of-living crisis across the continent from Hungary to Britain. Europe is more severely affected than the United States.