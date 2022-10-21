It is unreasonable to expect Elon Musk and SpaceX to continue providing free internet service to Ukraine through Starlink indefinitely [“ Musk imperils Ukraine internet ,” front page, Oct. 15]. Now that the Starlink satellite communications system has been thoroughly battle-tested and enthusiastically endorsed by the Ukrainian military, it should be the responsibility of the Pentagon (or, more appropriately, our European allies) to fund future operations. SpaceX, after all, is a private, for-profit corporation.

Critics of SpaceX should ask themselves how many Javelin antitank missiles Raytheon has provided to Ukraine at no cost to U.S. taxpayers. Or how many HIMARS rocket-launch systems Lockheed Martin has donated to Ukraine that were not paid for by the Pentagon. I believe the answer to both questions is zero. Why should SpaceX be treated any differently from these other corporations?