In his Oct. 18 op-ed, “ Biden wants ‘consequences’ for the Saudis? Here’s one. ,” Jim Geraghty made the case for not building a planned air defense testing center in Saudi Arabia as a way of punishing the kingdom for cutting oil production. That idea would neither punish the Saudis nor advance our long-range geopolitical goals in the Middle East.

The United States has for decades been committed to foreign military sales , training , and operations and maintenance support to all branches of the Saudi military. Saudi Arabia is a critical strategic partner and ally of ours in the region, particularly at a time when Iran’s unstable government is continuing to threaten our interests and those of other Persian Gulf states.

Our deep ties to the Saudis go back years and are significant now, including innumerable private business relationships both in the United States and in the kingdom. We made the right decision regarding denying ourselves Russian oil, but expecting the Saudis to assist us at their own expense is a bridge too far. It’s time that we unify as a nation, stand behind our president regardless of party, punish our real enemies and pay our own bills for doing so.