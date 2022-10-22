Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since the series began streaming in 2016, U.K. government officials, an actress on the show and others have called for better labeling about the fictionalized depiction of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Criticism of inaccuracies has grown as the series moved ever closer to current day. With sensitivities heightened by the recent death of the longtime queen, grumbling has intensified about both “The Crown” and a not-yet-released Netflix docuseries linked to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle).

The trailer for the forthcoming season of “The Crown,” which dropped Thursday, focuses on the marital woes of Charles and Princess Diana in the 1990s, Charles’s relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles (now his wife) and Diana’s conversations with journalists, including an infamous 1995 television interview.

The new storylines are “both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent,” wrote Dame Judi, who called on Netflix to note that each episode is fictionalized.

The streaming giant, which initially defended its approach, has long resisted adding such a disclaimer. “We have always presented ‘The Crown’ as a drama — and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” Netflix said in 2020. But the company changed course Friday and added this description to the season-five trailer: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.” The same language is on the series landing page on the Netflix website.

You might wonder why there’s so much fuss over a scripted show. The series, watched by 73 million households between 2016 and 2020, turned royal watching into a global sport. Its glossy blend of real events and imagined dialogue blurred fact and fiction, even for those of us who enjoy spotting errors. An estimated 29 million people watched “The Crown” within a week of season four’s arrival in 2020 — more global viewers than Charles and Diana’s 1981 wedding had in Britain, one U.K. tabloid noted. “Americans tell me they have watched ‘The Crown’ as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t,” said Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, an advocate of content labels.

When Diana’s character arrived in season four, Netflix added an advisory to episodes depicting her struggles with bulimia, warning that viewers might be troubled by scenes of an eating disorder. So the concept of a disclaimer isn’t exactly foreign, even if Netflix hasn’t wanted to be explicit about where it has taken liberties.

Asked last year about the series, Diana’s son Harry said: “It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate. It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle is, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

In that 2021 interview, Harry also said: “I’m way more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ than I am seeing the stories written about my family, my wife, or myself.”

Harry, who has repeatedly criticized media exploitation of his mother, is in an awkward spot here: He and his wife are preparing to roll out a Netflix series reportedly about their own lives. In a Variety cover story this week, Meghan mixed personal tidbits and reflections on the queen with promotion of her Spotify podcast. She also said this about of their Netflix series: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

One interpretation might be: Meghan is signaling limited control over the production, amid reports that the couple has sought to edit some content in the wake of the queen’s death.

Another interpretation: When it comes to the royal family, art doesn’t imitate reality so much as the other way around.

I have a letter in The Times this morning about an old hobby horse of mine (by which I mean archives rather than The Crown). pic.twitter.com/ArKiNbtopH — Philip Murphy (@philipvmurphy) October 21, 2022

Here’s a Post video from 2020 that delves into which real-life events inspired content in season four of “The Crown.”

Season 4 of "The Crown" draws on events such as Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II's relationship with Margaret Thatcher. (Video: Allie Caren/The Washington Post)

And this season-four Post review, while noting it can be “unsettling” that many characters are still alive, concludes that “finally in familiar territory, ‘The Crown’ has touched a nerve.”

Kingly silence: Amid the drama over Netflix’s drama, the implosion of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s premiership after six tumultuous weeks made worldwide headlines. But beyond the Lettuce Liz references (or the fact that Truss became the first prime minister since Winston Churchill to serve two monarchs), was this: the silence of King Charles amid the political fracas. Whether the famously opinionated Charles could be tight-lipped as king was a question as he ascended the throne. In his first address as monarch, he noted that his role had changed. Amid the Truss chaos, he stuck to his schedule and stayed mum. Meanwhile, Conservatives are sorting out no small issue: Who will be the next PM.

Mail bag: As of Oct. 1, more than 50,000 letters and cards had been sent to the royal family marking Queen Elizabeth’s death, Buckingham Palace posted on Instagram. Staff generally send a form reply, usually a card with photo, to anyone who writes to royal residences after occasions such as weddings, birthdays or funerals. Condolence responses from King Charles, which are trickling out to social media, feature a 1952 photo of him as a young boy with his mother.

Will Camilla wear the diamond that India — and others — want back? The 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond, currently set in the British consort’s crown, is drawing attention now that Charles’s coronation has been set for next May, write The Post’s Karla Adam and Niha Masih. The diamond is one of many contested treasures Britain acquired as ruler of a global empire — a legacy also under scrutiny since Queen Elizabeth’s death last month.

India — a country (and former colony) with which Britain would like to ink a trade agreement — has repeatedly demanded that the diamond be returned. The British government, responding last week to front-page stories suggesting that Camilla might not wear the crown to avoid upsetting India, said the issue was one for Buckingham Palace. The palace declined to comment.

Unless the attention grows into a furor, we predict that any announcement is unlikely until closer to the coronation.

Remember we said we like royal animal content? Well, we meant it. To mark her birthday (Oct. 15), Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, shared photos with Muick and Sandy, corgis that had belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. The dogs are now cared for by the divorced couple, who share a home in Windsor.

