Many of the opponents of the “missing middle” zoning plan, as described in the Oct. 20 front-page article “Housing vise has Va. county reimagining idea of suburbia,” made the argument that the plan would not provide the amount of lower-income housing that is needed, so it should not be adopted. But why should the perfect be the enemy of the good? Giving up zoning to allow more overall units to be built will certainly lower the cost of housing. Why not use the law of supply and demand to help solve our problem?