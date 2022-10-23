Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding Catherine Rampell’s Oct. 19 op-ed, “A global financial crisis is the GOP’s secret agenda”: Why do voters assume that Republicans have done better than Democrats on economic issues? The past five recessions started under Republican administrations: July 1981, July 1990, March 2001, December 2007 and February 2020. One has to go back more than 40 years to President Jimmy Carter to find a recession that began under a Democratic administration, according to the official record of the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Three of the past five recessions began toward the end of Republican administrations, leaving presidents — Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden — to deal with the economic damage. I trust Democrats more than Republicans to bring about an economic soft landing next year without a recession. Since 1981, Republicans have truly become the “recession party” and Democrats the “recovery party.”

Advertisement

Second, the national debt (adjusted for inflation) increased more rapidly under the past four Republican administrations — at an average annual rate of 10.2 percent during the Reagan administration, 8.2 percent and 5.9 percent during the two Bush administrations, and 6.8 percent during the Trump administration — compared with only 1.6 percent and 4.6 percent during the Clinton and Obama administrations, respectively.

If those four Republican administrations had been as fiscally responsible as their Democratic counterparts, the national debt would be about 70 percent lower than it is, increasing from 31 percent of gross national product in 1981 to 37 percent today — rather than the actual 123 percent for fiscal 2021. For Republicans to oppose raising the debt ceiling, and to frame this hostage-taking as a commitment to fiscal restraint, is the height of hypocrisy when their administrations have been in charge during most of the debt increase of the past 40 years.

Chris Gerrard, Rockville

Advertisement

The writer is a retired economist.

Inflation in the United States was 8.2 percent in September. Many people believe that the Democrats are responsible because they’re the party in power. It must be the Democrats’ liberal policies that caused high inflation. And if the Democrats are voted out and Republicans take power, the GOP’s conservative policies will solve the problem.

But consider Britain. Britain has had a conservative government for the past 12 years. Inflation in Britain was 10.1 percent in September, even higher than in the United States. Or Poland. Poland has had a conservative government for the past seven years. Inflation in Poland was 17.2 percent in September. Hungary has had a conservative government for the past 12 years. Inflation in Hungary was 20.1 percent in September. Lithuania has had a conservative government for the past six years. Inflation in Lithuania was 24.1 percent in September. Turkey has had a conservative government for the past 20 years. Inflation in Turkey was 83.5 percent in September.

The causes of inflation are much more complex than liberal ideas vs. conservative policies.

Stuart A. Leven, Silver Spring

GiftOutline Gift Article