Opinion Lindsey ‘Count Me Back In’ Graham pleads his case

By
Editorial cartoonist
October 23, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. EDT
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) asks the Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible attempts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to disrupt the state’s 2020 presidential election.

