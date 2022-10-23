Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When politics itself becomes religion, it’s easy to lose track of what an authentically religious voice in public life sounds like. This explains one of the oddities of our moment. Voters’ religious commitments (or lack thereof) are among the most powerful predictors of how they’ll cast their ballots. Yet actual religious questions mean little or nothing in our public life.

There are many reasons for this, but one of the most important is the merger of religious conservatism and backlash conservatism. These have been close cousins ever since the passage of the Civil Rights Act under Lyndon B. Johnson pushed millions of conservative White Democrats, many of them devout evangelicals, into the Republican Party.

But before the rise of Donald Trump, the two brands of social conservatism had distinct voices. Religious conservatives emphasized abortion, family, old-fashioned values and the rights of the traditional people in an increasingly secular society. Backlash conservatism was harder-edged, more focused on crime, race and immigration.

On its face, the Republicans’ campaign this year is mainly about backlash. All over the country, the party’s advertising stresses rising crime, immigration and the threat of “open borders.”

Yet it’s increasingly difficult to distinguish backlash politics from the religious kind, partly because of the surge of Christian Nationalism, defined by the flagship evangelical magazine Christianity Today (which is critical of the idea) as “the belief that the American nation is defined by Christianity, and that the government should take active steps to keep it that way.” Hungary’s authoritarian leader Viktor Orban has become a hero for many conservatives by combining a tough line on immigration with a defense of what he calls “Christian liberty.”

The linkage of backlash and religious conservatism is most obvious in a new front in the culture war focused on public schools: Republicans have simultaneously condemned “critical race theory” and any teaching related to homosexuality or transgender Americans.

Last week, 33 Republican members of Congress introduced a bill modeled after Florida’s “don’t say gay” law, as critics describe it. Their proposal would prohibit the use of federal money “to develop, implement, facilitate, or fund any sexually-oriented program, event, or literature for children under the age of 10.” A bill being pushed in Idaho would ban drag performances in all public venues.

The mishmash of themes points to one old truth and one new one. Religion has long been a stand-in for culture and identity. The fights carried out in its name often have less to do with God or theology than with ways of life — and, of course, power. No one has understood this better than Trump.

But after being defeated on key issues, the culture warriors have had to plow new ground. The attack on trans people and drag queens reflects a retreat from the battle against same-sex marriage, which is now endorsed by 71 percent of Americans, according to Gallup, including a majority of Republicans.

And the religious conservatives’ greatest victory — the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade — has turned the politics of abortion against them.

In 2004, Gallup found that 30 percent of those who called themselves pro-life would vote only for a candidate who shared their views on abortion; only 11 percent of pro-choice voters made that commitment. President George W. Bush won 90 percent of these single-issue abortion opponents.

This year, it’s Democrats who are voting on abortion, in reaction to the high court. The Pew Research Center found 75 percent of Democratic voters rating abortion as a “very important” issue, compared with 39 percent of Republicans. As a result, Republican candidates might still describe themselves as “pro-life,” but they are increasingly reluctant to say exactly what this means. Severe restrictions were largely theoretical when Roe protected abortion rights.

The most arresting evidence that identity, not faith, is driving politics is the behavior of two of the most devoutly Christian groups in the nation: White evangelicals and Black Protestants. According to Oct. 10-16 data provided to me by Pew, White evangelicals were backing Republican candidates for Congress over Democrats by 75 percent to 13 percent. Black Protestants were voting 70 percent to 4 percent for Democrats.

One of the country’s most prominent Black Protestants is on the ballot next month. Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) is also a pastor and the author of “The Divided Mind of the Black Church: Theology, Piety, and Public Witness,” a reflection on the interaction between piety and activism.

In his conclusion, Warnock quotes the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Any religion that professes to be concerned with the souls of men and is not concerned with the slums that damn them, the economic conditions that strangle them, and the social conditions that cripple them is a dry-as-dust religion.”

It would be a blessing if religious voters pondered and debated this proposition. But when our divisions are not really about religion, the chances they will are, alas, very small.

