The resignation of the Montgomery County Planning Board raises issues of judgment for the board and the county council. The Oct. 15 editorial “A meltdown in Montgomery” praised the council for acting quickly, yet two years ago Board Chair Casey Anderson was on YouTube in his county office discussing board business while mixing alcoholic beverages. One year ago, the board was found to be out of compliance by the general counsel for not filing lobbying registrations. Nearly a year ago, Council President Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large) faulted the board for “lacking in transparency and public participation” for violations of the Open Meetings Act and evasion of public hearing requirements.
If the council’s lack of confidence in the board warranted dismissal, then how can it have confidence in the important land-use issues that were either written by, recommended by or moved forward with board support?
The council should act on the editorial’s conclusion that “character and maturity count” and appoint permanent board members in accordance with the Maryland land-use code. If there are overriding practical reasons for a temporary board, then this hastily appointed board should be limited in authority and prohibited from voting on land-use amendments. There are a number of highly controversial land-use and zoning issues that will affect residents for decades that should not be rushed through by this council — or under a temporary board.
Susan Labin, Bethesda