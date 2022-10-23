The resignation of the Montgomery County Planning Board raises issues of judgment for the board and the county council. The Oct. 15 editorial “A meltdown in Montgomery” praised the council for acting quickly, yet two years ago Board Chair Casey Anderson was on YouTube in his county office discussing board business while mixing alcoholic beverages. One year ago, the board was found to be out of compliance by the general counsel for not filing lobbying registrations. Nearly a year ago, Council President Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large) faulted the board for “lacking in transparency and public participation” for violations of the Open Meetings Act and evasion of public hearing requirements.