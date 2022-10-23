Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Katherine Wilhelm was right when she warned in her Oct. 20 op-ed, “It’s time we all stopped calling Xi Jinping the ‘president’ of China,” that foreign governments and media do “harm” and cause “confusion” by falling in line and calling Xi Jinping (and his recent predecessors) by the wrong title.

She wrote: “When we insist on using Xi’s state title [‘president’] while ignoring his party title [‘general secretary’], we participate in a charade that pretends important decisions in China are made by the apparatus of the state, instead of by the party.”

The charade goes well beyond that. The appropriation of “president” as state title is a dangerous presumption. It conveys a normal head of a normal government chosen by the people.

George Washington declined to hold power for life, something Mr. Xi has ruthlessly seized. Tyrants in China and elsewhere covet the global prestige that goes with being called “president,” just as they are pleased to call their regimes “republics.” Instead, Mr. Xi has proved himself a worthy successor to Mao Zedong, who proclaimed that “political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.” Taiwan and other countries are increasingly under that gun.

Advertisement

Two successive U.S. secretaries of state, a Republican and a Democrat, have declared Mr. Xi’s ruthless practices against the Uyghur people a genocide, something an elected president in a democratic country would never attempt. Real presidents don’t do such things.

Joseph Bosco, Washington

The writer, a member of the advisory board of the Global Taiwan Institute, was China country director in the office of the secretary of defense from 2005 to 2006.

GiftOutline Gift Article