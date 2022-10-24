In his Oct. 21 Friday Opinion essay, “The quality of candidates is an issue for Democrats, too,” Jim Geraghty suggested Katie Hobbs is a coward for not debating Kari Lake, her Republican opponent in the Arizona gubernatorial race. It is not an issue of cowardice but of dignity. It is the same reason that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) would not allow Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to serve on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Why invite a rabid attack dog into a serious matter?