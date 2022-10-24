In his Oct. 21 Friday Opinion essay, “The quality of candidates is an issue for Democrats, too,” Jim Geraghty suggested Katie Hobbs is a coward for not debating Kari Lake, her Republican opponent in the Arizona gubernatorial race. It is not an issue of cowardice but of dignity. It is the same reason that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) would not allow Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to serve on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Why invite a rabid attack dog into a serious matter?
Ms. Lake and Mr. Jordan operate from the same playbook: be loud and combative for the purpose of creating red-meat content for the base. It should go without saying that each voter is responsible for deciding which candidate would govern most effectively. Which candidate puts on the meanest show should not be a factor.
Bob Johnson, Burke