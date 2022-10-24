In his Oct. 20 op-ed, “ Kemp’s placidity conceals his urgency ,” George F. Will asserted that “denying a winner’s legitimacy has become a Democratic tradition.” His support for such a view primarily rested on 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s comment that there were legitimate questions about the 2016 contest and some Democrats’ concerns about integrity issues in Ohio in the 2004 contest between Democrat John F. Kerry and President George W. Bush, a Republican. Is the implication that election-denying in its current Trumpian form is not much different from what Democrats did in 2004 and 2016? Really?

In fact, Ms. Clinton conceded her loss the day after the election and asked her supporters to give Donald Trump “an open mind and the chance to lead.” Similarly, Mr. Kerry graciously conceded within hours of his loss. Mr. Will was wrong in even hinting at equivalency. It’s one thing to suggest your team got some bad calls from the referees; it’s a wholly different thing to say your team won in the face of a three-touchdown lopsided loss. (Joe Biden won by more than 70 electoral votes and more than 7 million popular ones.)