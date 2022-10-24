In her Oct. 23 Local Opinions essay, “Maryland should give incarcerated people access to the ballot,” Kimberly Haven urged lawmakers to give incarcerated individuals the right to vote.
In the system’s eyes, a convict is a convict; the crime, not the sentence, matters. But that unfairly impacts the population. As Ms. Haven wrote, felony disenfranchisement disproportionately affects minorities. By giving felons the right to vote, we ensure that more minorities have a voice in society, changing the skewed system and creating a more just society.
Nidhi Varada, Ashburn