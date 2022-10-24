The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Felons deserve the right to vote

October 24, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. EDT
In her Oct. 23 Local Opinions essay, “Maryland should give incarcerated people access to the ballot,” Kimberly Haven urged lawmakers to give incarcerated individuals the right to vote.

The U.S. justice system should be one of reform; criminals can learn from their mistakes and protect themselves and their rights, as well as the rights of others in the community. Because prisoners have experienced the darker side of the system, lawmakers should take into account their perspectives on specific concerns, which can be done through voting.

In the system’s eyes, a convict is a convict; the crime, not the sentence, matters. But that unfairly impacts the population. As Ms. Haven wrote, felony disenfranchisement disproportionately affects minorities. By giving felons the right to vote, we ensure that more minorities have a voice in society, changing the skewed system and creating a more just society.

Nidhi Varada, Ashburn

