For a snapshot of Hong Kong’s economic malaise, walk through the once-heaving entertainment district of Lan Kwai Fong and count the number of boarded-up restaurants and bar fronts. At the end of Wing Wah Lane, where property was once at a premium, most of the establishments are shuttered and plastered with “For Lease” signs.

Hong Kong’s stocks hit a 13-year low this week, with markets unimpressed by Beijing’s new leadership lineup for President Xi Jinping’s third term and spooked by bad economic news from China. The city is in a recession after two consecutive quarters of contraction, and analysts are concerned that the year-on-year growth figure will be flat at best. The once-superhot property market is in a slump. The hotel industry is in the doldrums. And the city is suffering from a brain drain, with many professionals decamping for regional rival Singapore.

This once-thriving metropolis is in many ways a victim of outside forces beyond its control — a worsening global economy, rising inflation and interest rates in the United States, as well as a sharper-than-expected slowdown in mainland China.

But many of the wounds are self-inflicted.

The economy first took a hit from the tumult of the widespread, often-violent protests and the heavy-handed police crackdown of 2019. Then in 2020 came the covid-19 pandemic, and Hong Kong — following the lead of mainland China — enacted some of the world’s strictest anti-virus measures, including regular banning of international flights and a strict 21-day hotel quarantine for incoming travelers. In addition, the border between Hong Kong and mainland China has been largely shut since the onset of the pandemic, with cross-border population flows reduced to a trickle.

At the same time, China’s Communist authorities imposed a draconian new national security law on the city in 2020, retooled local election procedures to guarantee only pro-China “patriots” could win seats, dismantled civil society and shuttered the most widely read newspaper, pro-democracy Apple Daily.

China’s backers say the measures restored order after about a half year of protests and chaos. But the wholesale makeover of Hong Kong, alongside the anti-covid restrictions, contributed to the biggest exodus in the city’s recent history. Some 140,000 people have left the workforce.

The foremost beneficiary of Hong Kong’s malaise has been Singapore, which has overtaken Hong Kong in some rankings as Asia’s key financial center. Singapore has rolled back virtually all covid restrictions and set out to lure financial professionals with special visa incentives and talent schemes.

Hong Kong is left playing catch-up. The new chief executive appointed by Beijing, John Lee Ka-chiu, rolled out a series of measures to “trawl the world for talents” and try to restore the city’s lost global luster. In his maiden policy address on Wednesday, Lee also unveiled plans for large-scale infrastructure spending, building new rail lines in the northernmost part of the territory to try to drive growth and add construction jobs.

Can Hong Kong eventually recover?

The city has a long history of bouncing back from adversity. The Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing in 1989 — eight years before Hong Kong was set to be handed back to China — prompted a widespread exodus of people fearful of the pending takeover. Yet many of them eventually returned once they had secured foreign passports.

Then, in 2003, the SARS epidemic devastated the local economy, as the World Health Organization slapped on a travel advisory and locals largely avoided going to restaurants, malls and other crowded places. But mainland China stepped in to help the next year, introducing a new “individual visit scheme” to allow ordinary Chinese to come to Hong Kong as tourists, a privilege previously allowed only to business travelers and tour groups. That prompted an influx of Chinese visitors. Hong Kong also launched a multimillion-dollar advertising blitz to lure back foreign tourists, including hosting a costly three-week waterfront concert series called Harbourfest, and flying in big-name acts including the Rolling Stones and Prince.

Hong Kong officials are hoping they can once again revive the city’s fortunes with events and targeted policies. In November, the city is planning to host global banking chief executives for a financial summit and bring back the popular rugby sevens tournament after a three-year hiatus from the city, albeit under strict covid controls.

Still, it’s unclear whether the magic can work this time.

The city’s newly relaxed anti-covid rules remain draconian relative to other countries in the region. Residents are required to wear masks in public places or face hefty fines, vaccine passes are necessary for most premises, and visitors are barred from entering restaurants for three days and forced to undergo multiple coronavirus tests. That’s not exactly inviting to tourists.

The chief executive’s recent address made no mention of when the government would scrap the remaining rules. As a result, many viewed it as a letdown. And, unlike in 2003, China is keeping the border partially sealed as the mainland persists with its rigid “zero covid” policy.

Hong Kong might eventually find its way back. Its citizens are resilient. But this time, they will have to overcome not just external shocks, but their own government’s increasingly shortsighted policies.

