Reading the Oct. 21 news article “As recession fears rise, Washington begins to weigh how to respond,” I was reminded of my George Washington University economics professor, the late, great Robert Dunn. Rather than pumping more money into the economy and further exacerbating inflation, Dunn would say that policymakers should focus on increasing the supply of goods and services to get prices down. Increasing domestic energy production. Addressing supply chain bottlenecks. Improving freight rail service and pricing for the agricultural sector (and others). These supply-related actions would attack high prices in the most effective manner.