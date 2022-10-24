Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Karl A. Racine, a Democrat, is the D.C. attorney general. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issued a damning indictment of the DC Housing Authority (DCHA) this month, confirming what my office, the D.C. auditor and residents have been saying for years: DCHA is failing tenants. The 72-page audit paints a picture of an agency that is neglecting residents and unequivocally failing to live up to its mission. In other words: DCHA is our city’s biggest slumlord. Trust in the agency has fallen to such low levels in the past decade that some residents are wondering if the dysfunction is because the agency can’t do its job or won’t do its job. In the words of one resident, “I’m convinced they want us to live like this.”

DCHA has two core responsibilities: to provide seniors, retirees, people with disabilities and workers with a place to live and to keep these homes safe and sanitary. It is clear both from this report and years of resident complaints that DCHA is failing on both fronts.

DCHA has the highest vacancy rate of any large public housing agency. Nearly a quarter of units are empty while the waiting list to get into a home is more than 40,000 names long. It is unconscionable that thousands of people who desperately need a place to live are made to wait years, if not decades, for a home while DCHA has empty units available.

Furthermore, even when DCHA is providing housing, it fails to ensure decent, safe and sanitary conditions. DCHA housing is so deplorable that my office has had to sue DCHA not once, but twice in recent years over its mistreatment of residents with disabilities and the lack of basic safety infrastructure in its buildings.

The current state of DCHA is an embarrassment to our city and demands an urgent response. We do not have the luxury of time when it comes to remedying these problems; every day that DCHA is not addressing these problems is another day that D.C. residents are living in inhumane conditions and don’t have a safe place to call home.

That is why Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) and I collaborated to introduce emergency legislation to begin the reforms that are desperately needed at DCHA. This legislation, which the council passed unanimously, will increase transparency and oversight, ensure board members receive appropriate training and will clarify that DCHA, as with all other D.C. landlords, must follow D.C.’s consumer protection laws.

Though this legislation is a vital first step toward getting the agency back on track, permanent legislation is needed to ensure we comprehensively address all 82 violations identified in the HUD report.

When DCHA became an independent agency after exiting receivership in 2000, its leadership structure was designed to prevent improper political influence and ensure competent management. These goals are not being met.

Our most urgent priority should be to reassess the composition of DCHA’s Board of Commissioners. The 13-member DCHA Board of Commissioners has six members appointed by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), in addition to Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio, who serves as an ex officio member. The HUD report found that these appointees tend to “vote as a group without individual review.” The control of the board by mayoral appointees voting together has undermined the independence of the agency.

The board has led the agency down a path of focusing on market-rate development, in line with the broader goals of the administration and to the benefit of some of the mayor’s closest developer friends but counter to the agency’s mission of serving those with the least economic resources. In addition, the board has appointed an executive director with, in HUD’s words, “no experience in property development, property management or managing federal housing programs,” who is a close political ally of the mayor. To return independence to the agency, we must remove the deputy mayor for planning and economic development from the board.

Second, we must address the report’s finding that there is inadequate expertise among DCHA leadership. We must create stricter qualifications for appointees to the board and the executive director to ensure DCHA’s leaders have the knowledge and experience to properly serve tenants. We need to require a minimum number of years of experience and ensure that requisite experience is directly related to housing.

Housing is fundamental to the safety and well-being of all people, but DCHA has lost the confidence of the very people it is tasked with serving. It’s past time we make the structural changes needed to earn it back.

