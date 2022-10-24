Finally, voters must not elect election deniers. “I think no one of any party should be voting for people who are election deniers, and I think we have to be clear what it means to be an election denier,” she said. “It means in the case, for example, of Kari Lake and Mark Finchem in Arizona, they have both said, ‘We’ve looked at all of the facts, we’ve looked at the results of the election in 2020, we’ve looked at the law, we’ve looked at the fact that the courts all ruled against Donald Trump, we’ve looked at the audits and the recounts. We are willing to ignore all of that, and we are saying we would not have certified that election.’”