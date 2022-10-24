Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Polls are the easiest way to gauge what might happen in the midterm elections. But savvy observers know there are less publicized clues that can tell you what’s going on. Here are three of the most important. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight First, where the parties put their money is a huge clue as to how they think the elections are trending. Many of the television or digital ads you see are paid for by party-controlled campaign committees rather than candidates. It’s hard to win elections without support from these groups, as most candidates simply cannot raise the huge sums of money needed to sustain weeks of hyper-expensive advertising.

Both parties have been spending in target seats or states for weeks. But they now face the crunchtime. If they think the millions they have already spent haven’t moved the needle enough, they might ruthlessly cut off a candidate to move their resources to races where they think it can make a difference.

Campaign outfits refer to this as “triage” and see it as a clear sign they have given up on the race because they don’t believe their candidate can win. Both parties have already triaged a few races. Weeks ago, Republicans cut off J.R. Majewski, their nominee in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, and they pulled the plug on New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc on Friday. Democrats are pulling commitments in a number of House seats they no longer think they can win.

This process will pick up speed this week. There are only two weeks left before Election Day, and every ad aired in a hopeless race costs a party the chance to run one in a place it can win. Watch closely where the parties pull funding. If House Democrats start to pull ads in support of some of their challengers to GOP incumbents, that’s a sign they see the playing field shifting away from them. On the other hand, if Senate Republicans cut funding in one of the hyper-close races such as the Senate races in Pennsylvania or Georgia, that will be a sign that low candidate quality is proving impossible to overcome.

The second clue is the flip side of triage: flooding the zone. A party that senses a big wave stirring will start to invest in places that seemed out of reach earlier but now might be in range. House Republicans have a lot of those seats on the horizon, usually seats that Joe Biden won by 10 to 15 points in 2020 and which have large numbers of working-class voters. If Republicans suddenly push money into places such as Illinois’s 13th Congressional District or Oregon’s 4th, that means they likely think the tides are turning in their favor. On the other hand, Senate Democrats could read the tea leaves and suddenly invest in Tim Ryan for Ohio’s Senate seat or Val Demings for Florida’s.

The third clue comes from what a campaign says — the Hail Mary campaign ad. Rest assured that just about every campaign is sitting on something bad it could say about the opposition but hasn’t released it yet because it worries how it will be received. That reticence goes out the window when a campaign becomes convinced it will lose without dramatically shaking up the race.

You know an ad is an act of desperation when it either makes a wildly implausible claim or tries to tie the opponent to a deeply unpopular figure on flimsy evidence. The reelection campaign for then-Sen. Elizabeth Dole (N.C.) issued a textbook example of the Hail Mary ad in 2008 when it questioned the faith of Democrat Kay Hagan because she attended a fundraiser hosted by people tied to an atheist group. Hagan was livid and sued Dole’s campaign over the ad, but what was clear to any analyst was that no one would have run such a scurrilous charge unless they were desperate. Hagan beat Dole by 8.5 points, ending Dole’s political career.

The last two weeks of an election are always filled with sound and fury. Keeping your eyes on these three clues will let you distinguish the signal from the noise.

