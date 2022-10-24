The Post reported in its Oct. 21 news article “ American pleads guilty in death of British teen ” that Anne Sacoolas, a so-called U.S. diplomat but in fact a U.S. intelligence agency employee formerly in Britain, after three years as a fugitive in the United States abetted by the State Department, has pleaded guilty to a British court of causing the death of a 19-year-old motorcyclist through “careless driving” (on the wrong side of the road).

Ms. Sacoolas entered the plea by video from the United States. It remains to be seen whether she will travel to Britain to accept punishment. In the meantime, she has been shielded here by a U.S. declaration of diplomatic immunity. That is a scandalous abuse of the concept. Diplomatic immunity was designed to prevent retaliation against diplomats by foreign governments displeased by the diplomats’ home country policy positions (“don’t kill the messenger”), not to protect criminal behavior, especially when the foreign country seeking justice has a fair and honest judicial system such as Britain’s.