Last week, President Biden promised to send Congress legislation codifying Roe v. Wade — if voters elect more Democrats to the Senate and help the party keep control of the House. “If you care about the right to choose, then you got to vote,” he said in a speech Tuesday. But Democrats don’t need to wait for a new Congress to start aggressively pushing to protect reproductive rights. A bipartisan Senate bill introduced in August would guarantee rights to contraception and enshrine the protections formerly provided by Roe.

The Reproductive Freedom for All Act — co-sponsored by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — would bar states from imposing an “undue burden” on abortion before fetal viability. To appeal across the aisle, it would also allow health-care workers to refuse to provide abortions on religious grounds. Mr. Kaine has described it as a “time machine,” because it would reinstate the protections women had enjoyed for nearly five decades before this summer’s Supreme Court ruling on abortion. Yet the bill has stalled amid intense criticism from abortion rights advocates and some progressive lawmakers, who believe it doesn’t go far enough.

These figures prefer another bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would not only uphold the right to abortion but also bar the kinds of cynical restrictions on access enacted during the Roe era. Though it has twice passed the House, it is a non-starter in this Senate: Moderate Republicans such as Ms. Collins and Ms. Murkowski oppose it, as does Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). For it to pass, Democrats would need to gain at least two Senate seats and eliminate the filibuster — steps that are, respectively, unlikely and unwise.

The Reproductive Freedom for All Act faces its own hurdles: Even if it won the support of the entire Democratic caucus, earning the 10 GOP votes it would require to avoid a filibuster would be difficult. And there are questions about whether congressional action on abortion would withstand legal challenges. Still, in the current political landscape, this compromise represents Democrats’ best chance at passing a federal abortion law.

The bill does not have to be the last word: Legal hurdles notwithstanding, Congress could propose more comprehensive legislation in the future. But here, as in so many other instances, lawmakers should not let the perfect be the enemy of the good. There is no time to waste: In states with strict abortion bans, the human toll is already mounting. Meanwhile, Republicans such as Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) are hypocritically pushing for a federal abortion ban, even as they argue that the question should be one that is left up to the states.

Mr. Biden is right to argue that reproductive freedoms in the United States are inextricably linked to the results of the midterms. The Republican Party has spent decades relentlessly attacking abortion rights, and are threatening to go even further. Yet, as polls tighten, his case would be more convincing if Democrats rallied behind this middle-ground measure — and placed the onus squarely on the GOP to respond.

