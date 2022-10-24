In his Oct. 23 Sunday Opinion column, “ I’m hooked on ‘Clash Royale.’ It’s a problem. ,” Matt Bai conveyed the negative effects of “Clash Royale” on his life and how it, along with other distractions, affects those in broader society. These diversions completely remove silence and idleness, an important time to collect thoughts and ponder.

It’s true that idleness plays an important part in these ways, but there’s a reason these distractions are so widely used. People who want to ease their mind don’t want to think about what’s stressing them out. Instead, they would rather watch videos on TikTok or browse Twitter. Students, for example, often enjoy playing a quick game of “Clash Royale” between classes. It acts as a mental break before getting ready to absorb the material in the next class. This is not to say that an addiction to “Clash Royale” is a good thing. When the game can incite irritation and arguments, it’s a good time to stop. Yet distractions such as “Clash Royale” can be beneficial in balanced amounts.