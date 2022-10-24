Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is getting into the leak-investigation business. According to Jonathan Swan of Axios, Carlson really wants to know who gave a certain quote to the Daily Beast for a story it published Friday. The quote pertained to Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who in 2019 hired Carlson’s son, Buckley, as an aide.

Some crucial context: If Republicans capture the House in the midterms, Banks might face off against Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) for a House leadership position. In assessing that intra-party contest, the Daily Beast included this criticism of Banks from an unnamed GOP strategist: “Deep down, he dies to be liked by the Establishment. He hires Tucker Carlson’s son, a 24-year-old kid, to be his communications director.”

Actually, Buckley Carlson is 25. And by the standards of contemporary discourse, the comment qualifies as the political equivalent of a no-pads workout. Yet Carlson couldn’t abide it, and the ensuing drama suggests that Carlson, Fox News’s top anchor, has completed his descent into megalomania.

The Daily Beast article was published before dawn on Friday. Carlson’s sleuthing got going lickety-split. According to Axios, Carlson phoned Emmer that morning with an ultimatum: “Either reveal which staff member took a swipe at Carlson’s son, a Capitol Hill aide, in an article about internal House GOP politicking — or the Fox host would assume Emmer himself was to blame for the quote.” Emmer claimed no involvement, Swan wrote, and “worked to distance his office from the quote — and even to shift blame to another member of leadership’s staff, according to two sources familiar with his private comments.”

There are a few problems, both practical and ethical, with Carlson’s reported conduct.

For one thing, there are oodles of “GOP strategists” who could have opined about the political dimensions of Banks’s decision to hire Buckley Carlson. The demand that Emmer identify the source of this almost neutral blind quote is unreasonable, bordering on downright twisted.

Next, journalists don’t do this sort of thing. Their job is to cover such issues as congressional leadership contests, not to hop on the phone to start a leak investigation.

Leak investigations are the enemy of journalists: They seek to identify and punish people who provide information in the public interest. Unattributed remarks about a given congressman, to be sure, don’t rank up there with Watergate and WikiLeaks — yet for better or worse, they’re the lingua franca of political reporting in the nation’s capital. And as the New York Times reported last year, Carlson has been an unnamed source himself on plenty of occasions.

Night after night on his eponymous program, Carlson trashes enemies with factual heedlessness and a bias toward the jugular — on-air abuses of power, in effect. A poignant example occurred in July 2020, after freelance journalists on assignment for the New York Times attempted to report a feature story about Carlson’s life in Maine. The host called out the pair by name on his show, along with false allegations that they planned to do “a story on the location of my family’s house.”

Both journalists suffered threats and abuse as a result.

Little surprise, then, that Carlson feels entitled to flex his power, regardless of how far afield he wanders from journalistic principles. As New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote in her recent book “Confidence Man,” Carlson pressed Trump White House adviser (and son-in-law) Jared Kushner to secure a pardon for Roger Stone, who was convicted of making false statements and witness tampering, among other offenses. If the White House didn’t deliver, Haberman reports, Carlson said he would “press the issue publicly,” which translated into a series of rants on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in February 2020.

If Fox News upbraided Carlson for this act of line-crossing, it’s a well-kept secret.

Back in 2015, Carlson, then the top editor at the Daily Caller, included his brother, also named Buckley Carlson, in a group email with Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for then-New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. Buckley Carlson added comments so misogynistic that they cannot be described here without a lot of euphemistic work. Tucker Carlson laughed off the resulting furor, telling an interviewer, “If my brother committed mass murder, I would not criticize him in public.”

Asked for comment Sunday about his call to Emmer, Carlson projected a similar sentiment to the Erik Wemple Blog: “Normal people understand it’s wrong to go after a man’s family. But you don’t because you’re a soulless ghoul who literally works for Jeff Bezos. Go f--- yourself.”

Thin skin; no sense of proportion; a compulsion to attack; a reliance on conspiratorial thinking as a way of explaining the world: That quote captures the essential aspects of Tucker Carlson, none of them pretty.

