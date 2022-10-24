Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Many Americans remain puzzled by how self-described evangelical Christians can support a MAGA movement that increasingly normalizes bigotry and celebrates morally and intellectually unfit leaders. Robert P. Jones, CEO of Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and author of “White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity,” has studied the politics of White Christian evangelicals for decades. Our recent conversation appears below lightly edited for style and length:

What accounts for White Christian evangelicals’ acceptance of Republicans’ increasingly unabashed expressions of bigotry?

White evangelicalism, with its strong emphasis on personal salvation, has always had a weakly developed and myopic political ethic. It developed a theology obsessed with personal (especially sexual) morality, which largely screened out concerns about social or structural injustice outside the church. This was by design, given that for most of its existence, it required a theology that was externally compatible with slavery and segregation — in short, with white supremacy. More recently, White evangelicals faced a crossroads when [Donald] Trump entered the political scene in the Republican Party, the party to which they fled in the 1970s and 1980s in the wake of the Democratic Party’s support for the civil rights movement.

Given that history, with the vast majority of White evangelicals supporting and blessing segregationist leaders just a generation ago, I wouldn’t characterize the current state of White evangelical responses, or lack of responses, as wildly inconsistent with this past. But the way White evangelicals have overtly given themselves over, not just to one political party but to one authoritarian personality, is deeply troubling.

On these questions, there is one public opinion survey question I keep coming back to, which gets to the heart of this continued White evangelical acquiescence of moral judgment and political responsibility. In 2011, PRRI asked whether people thought an elected official who committed an immoral act “can still behave ethically and fulfill their duties in their public and professional life.” While just 30 percent of White evangelicals said such a candidate could fulfill their duties in 2011, that number jumped to 72 percent in 2016 when Trump was at the top of the ticket, and it remains at 68 percent today.

In short, White evangelicals have never had a robust political ethic based on rigorously developed principles but rather an ends-justify-the-means approach to politics that starts with support for outcomes that are perceived to serve their interests and then marshals theology as backfill.

Which White evangelical leaders speak out about bigotry?

There are certainly voices who have spoken up about the dangers of the racism and misogyny in Trump’s MAGA worldview. But, reminiscent of the civil rights era, those who have spoken up have found themselves either compelled by their consciences or by the losses of their jobs to leave. The recent exodus of Russell Moore from the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission and the announcement from Beth Moore (no relation) that she was leaving the denomination are two recent examples. With the loss of leaders of moral conscience, and similar losses in the pews already happening (White evangelicals are aging and are down to 14.6 percent of the population), we’re likely to see diminishing numbers left within the fold who have the inclination to speak out.

Recent events also demonstrate that the most energy inside White evangelical circles is actually being spent doubling down to prevent efforts to deal honestly with the history of racism and bigotry. Following months of protests for racial justice across the summer of 2020, the White male presidents of all six Southern Baptist seminaries came together to issue an unprecedented joint statement. While it paid lip service to condemning “racism in any form,” its main thrust — and clear purpose — was the defensive condemnation of “any version of Critical Theory” as incompatible with the denomination’s confession of faith. The president of the Southern Baptist Convention, J.D. Greear, also endorsed the statement, adding, “The Gospel gives a better answer.”

To my knowledge, no other issue in the denomination’s nearly 180-year history has warranted a joint official statement by its seminary presidents — not poverty, nor hunger, nor racial prejudice, nor the discovery of widespread sexual abuse perpetrated by the clergy trained in their seminaries. Not even evangelism. But the threat of exposing the complicity of Christianity with White supremacy, to those charged with perpetuating an organization that was explicitly founded in 1845 to defend the compatibility of slaveholding and the Gospel, warranted such a response.

When you see GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, you wonder: Do they have no limits on whom they’ll vote for?

I think we have yet to find the limits, or the bottom, of who and what White evangelicals might justify in their allegiance to Trump and the Republican Party. It’s notable that the Republican Party — with no outcry from its White evangelical base — has not developed an official party platform stating what principles, values and policies the party supports since 2016. In lieu of a platform, the GOP passed a resolution stating, “The Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the president’s America-first agenda.” This is a stunning abdication of political responsibility from the party of the self-proclaimed “values voters.”

What turnout do you expect among White evangelicals in midterms?

Despite diminishing numbers, White evangelicals have historically turned out to vote at rates higher than many other Americans. Given that track record, I’d expect them to remain around 1 in 5 voters in the 2022 midterms.

