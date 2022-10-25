Humor columnist Alexandra Petri is online every Tuesday for a reader Q&A where she’ll offer a lighter take on the news of the day. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 11 a.m. Eastern.
Follow Alexandra Petri on Twitter here.
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With David Ignatius: Could a nuclear escalation be contained?
- With Alexandra Petri: What does it mean to be postmodern?
- With Eugene Robinson: Is it actually a ‘Big Lie’?
- With Dr. Leana S. Wen: Is the pandemic over?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Will the electoral college ever be reformed?
- With Jennifer Rubin: Have the Jan. 6 hearings changed minds?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Fridays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.