We are always learning about the amazing capacities of dogs and other animals, and the Oct. 18 Health & Science article “ Yes, your dog really can sense that you’re upset ” is further testimony to their ability to be a barometer — in this case, to detect anxiety in humans. That is a very good thing, perhaps giving humans that extra push to seek care or change our ways.

However, let’s also recognize that because dogs (and other animals) are generally so sensitive and tuned in to us, they also take it on the chin. In other words, animals have an unerring capacity to mimic and absorb our physical and emotional conditions. Stress, buried emotions, yelling and family fights impact our domestic animals. So, in addition to being grateful for having their extraordinary ability to help us, let’s remember it’s a two-way street. We want to take care of ourselves, not just to resolve our own issues but also to reduce the stress and impact of our lifestyle and conditions on our beloved animals, who might suffer anxiety, depression, heart issues, cancer and other conditions right alongside us — something that is untenable for most animal lovers.