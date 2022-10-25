Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A 2017 commercial for Gatorade asked several professional athletes to give their secret to victory. Serena Williams looked directly into the camera and said flatly, “be on the wrong side of the biggest upset in your sport.” Williams, then the No. 1-ranked tennis player in the world riding a 33-match winning streak, had lost to No. 43-ranked Roberta Vinci in the semifinals of the 2015 U.S. Open. Odds-makers gave Vinci a 1-in-300 chance of winning.

Williams’s loss to Vinci ranks among the biggest upsets in sports history.

And Anthony G. Brown can surely relate.

Eight years ago, the smart money in Maryland and election forecasters expected a win for Brown, the 2014 Democratic nominee for governor in Maryland and the holder of an Ivy League law degree, a decorated veteran and a two-term lieutenant governor.

As we all know, things didn’t go as expected.

The “little bit of a molehill” race against Republican Larry Hogan turned Brown into a cautionary tale rather than a racial-barrier-breaking governor-elect. National media outlets dubbed Brown’s loss to Hogan as one of the biggest political upsets of the cycle; some contend that it ranks among the biggest upsets of the past decade. The harshest analyses of Brown’s loss centered on his personal failings as a candidate. No one would have blamed him for walking away from public service to the moneyed pastures of a high-powered legal firm or lobbying shop.

But Brown returned to the ballot in the very next election cycle. He won a competitive Democratic congressional primary in 2016 after incumbent Donna F. Edwards decided to run for U.S. Senate, and he was elected to represent Maryland’s 4th District.

This year, after besting a formidable primary opponent in Judge Katie Curran O’Malley in the Democratic primary for attorney general, he is taking another shot at statewide office.

And what is noticeably different this time around is. It’s evident on the campaign trail. He’s more relaxed and less rigid, still on-message but with authenticity in delivery, confident rather than arrogant, and more comfortable with being put on the spot.

His valuable detour to Congress allowed him to step out from former governor Martin O’Malley’s (D) shadow and benefit from the mentorship of Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and the late congressman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.). Both men encouraged Brown to lean into his experience and specialize in military issues and veterans affairs.

And as a member of the Armed Services Committee, Brown quickly became a leading voice against the Trump-era ban on transgender service members and an advocate for criminal justice reform in the military. He crafted a proposal with Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) to remove Confederate names from military bases. This provision was part of a larger defense spending bill eventually vetoed by then-President Donald Trump and overridden in a rare moment of bipartisan cooperation among Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

In advocating for these issues, the gubernatorial candidate who once awkwardly refused to conduct what he dubbed a “drive-by interview” with WBAL-TV’s Jayne Miller in 2013 became a regular on live national cable news by the end of his first term in the House. Brown has grown from being “terrible on television” to an effective communicator.

What perhaps helped Brown the most was his frequent was his frequent participation in town halls and other community events in his district. Gone were the days of being driven by security detail to deliver prepared remarks at a scripted event. The constituent-centered work done by members of Congress is unglamorous, mostly unnoticed by the media, meaningful and humbling. There is no greater reminder of the responsibility of public service than a constituent asking directly for help. Of course, from a purely political standpoint, there is also no better political training than being peppered with questions from an elderly resident at a public meeting armed with research, time and an opinion.

Recent polling shows Brown up by a considerable margin over Republican nominee Michael Peroutka. Peroutka, a former member of the League of the South who currently and definitively espouses political positions far outside of those held by the average Maryland voter, has neither the campaign funds nor organization to mount a realistic, statewide challenge to Brown.

Still, Brown would not have gotten this far — in Congress or through the recent primary — had he not learned lessons found on the wrong side of an upset. Larry Hogan will always be his Roberta Vinci, and the 2014 gubernatorial election remains a part of his political story. And, should Brown be successful in November, the people of Maryland will be better served because of it.

