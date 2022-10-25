The Oct. 23 front-page article “ Measuring a storm toll in things kids lost ” details the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian on children. Children affected by the storm have not only lost their prized possessions and homes but are also losing precious time in school. As schools repair damage, some children have been forced to temporarily relocate to other schools or even learn virtually.

If there is something the pandemic has taught us, it is that children cannot afford to learn online or lose precious time learning in person. Climate change-induced disasters such as Ian will only increase in severity, and more children will be forced to deal with the effects of these disasters — including mental health challenges and issues associated with virtual learning.