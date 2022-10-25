Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Art Cullen is editor of the Storm Lake Times Pilot in Northwest Iowa. Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) faces the challenge of a lifetime — and I mean a lifetime, as he was first elected to public office in 1959 when I was two, and has served in the Senate for four decades — from Democrat Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral who hung up his commission when Donald Trump was elected and returned home to the Tall Corn State in 2016.

Franken, 64, pulled within three percentage points of Grassley, 89, in the Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll, which is among the best in the business. Franken held a notable 11-point lead among independent likely voters in the survey taken Oct. 9-12. The poll indicates that voters might be tired of Grassley and are looking for someone different.

Franken is that.

Advertisement

He was practically weaned in a machine shop operated by his father in tiny Lebanon in Northwest Iowa’s Sioux County — the most conservative county in the state. He worked his way through college in a meatpacking plant. He knows how to talk small town and could weld your grain wagon.

Franken has stumped the rural burgs with the “Trump 2024” signs in Main Street windows, wearing his Navy cap at all times. He leaves tough old vets with tears in their eyes after personal exchanges. He leads with his pledge to defend the Constitution, and how Grassley has become a tool of the D.C. elite.

Franken has shot the big guns and directed the fleet around Africa. He has degrees in physics and engineering and is quick to dive down rabbit holes about how to divert carbon dioxide from corn ethanol distilleries into greenhouse produce operations. He was an appropriations liaison between the Pentagon and the White House, so he knows all about the $400 toilet seats that Grassley has complained about since Studebakers ruled the roads.

Advertisement

Iowans love somebody in uniform. They also love incumbents and hate change. There’s this strain of populism that runs just beneath the surface — this was William Jennings Bryan territory, mind you — that knows when someone has drunk too much Capitol tea. If there is something wrong in D.C., hasn’t ol’ Chuck been part of that scene since we lost the farm back in the 1980s?

Franken is just cocky enough to give his underdog bid some cachet, but it also could prove his undoing. A former campaign manager told Des Moines police in March that Franken kissed her on the lips without her consent after they had drinks together. This happened after she was terminated. He flatly denies the kiss occurred. She told police she did not think the alleged kiss was necessarily sexual in nature; it is just Franken’s way. The police labeled the case “unfounded.”

So apparently does the voting public. The alleged kiss came to the fore in September, before the latest poll that showed Franken gaining ground since the July Iowa Poll, when he was down by eight percentage points.

Advertisement

Franken has not been getting much help from Washington. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee pretty much cut him out of funding. Yet he has raised enough money to ratchet up his name identification with a barrage of TV ads — though one-third of likely voters tell the Iowa Poll they are not familiar with him. Grassley, meanwhile, is running attack ads tying Franken to President Biden and inflation. It remains to be seen whether the ads backfire by raising Franken’s name recognition with independent voters skeptical of the gauzy claims the Grassley ads make.

Maybe the old bull should have gone with the ads showing him mowing the yard and cutting taxes, like he used to do.

Franken says he is free be his own person, while claiming Grassley is a puppet of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and has not stood up to the former president’s antidemocratic machinations.

Advertisement

“There’s a sea change out there. You can feel it,” Franken told me.

Well, maybe. Grassley still has the lead. And he still is Charles E. Grassley, the most popular politician in my lifetime and maybe in Iowa history. That ain’t hay. Gov. Kim Reynolds is safe at the top of the state ticket with a 17-point lead over Democrat Deidre DeJear. The statehouse looks red as rhubarb under its golden dome.

Don’t bet the farm against Grassley. But don’t count out that youngster in the Navy cap. Franken, was it? Yes, sir. He is for real, for now. He could win, and that’s saying something.

GiftOutline Gift Article