Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz set to debate in the Pennsylvania Senate race on Tuesday night, you’ll be hearing a lot of pundit jargon about “expectations.” The idea that Fetterman’s stroke will “lower expectations” of his performance, potentially enabling him to “defy” them, is everywhere. Fetterman’s own campaign is pushing it as well.

But if Fetterman effectively addresses his condition at the debate, it will have nothing to do with managing expectations. It will be something else entirely. The Oz camp and Republicans spent months making insinuations about the Democratic nominee’s health in a disingenuous way. And this has handed Fetterman a big weapon to wield against Oz.

Advertisement

Now Oz’s game has taken a turn. The New York Times reports that Oz and his allies are “shifting course” by declaring that the debate will of course be only about policy, not Fetterman’s health. As one Oz strategist put it: “I don’t think that viewers are tuning into this debate to learn about John Fetterman’s health status.”

Follow Greg Sargent 's opinions Follow Add

Why, nothing could be further from their minds! You almost expect Oz to show up holding a little plastic halo above his head.

It’s too late for Oz and his campaign to roll out such transparently phony pieties. And Fetterman can make the most of their unscrupulous tactics.

Disabilities and health issues can play an unpredictable role in campaigns. In 2020, Joe Biden addressed his own stutter by running a widely discussed ad in which he empathized with a boy suffering a similar problem. This created a powerful contrast with Donald Trump’s infamous mockery of a disabled reporter.

Advertisement

Yet in 2016, Hillary Clinton also drew attention to Trump’s mockery of that reporter, and Trump paid no political price for it. The Trump campaign even put out a video mocking Clinton over her bout with pneumonia, creating a “Sick Hillary” meme, and voters didn’t punish Trump for the cruelty.

What changed? Well, in 2020, President Trump was presiding over mass illness and death amid a pandemic, while callously dismissing its importance and minimizing the suffering. Many voters had surely come to understand Trump as a destructive and malevolent force, and to crave a calmer, more consoling presence.

Trump’s mockery of the disabled — not to mention his attacks other vulnerable people — likely became more alienating once they resonated with voters’ own experience of his values, character and leadership qualities.

Advertisement

Fetterman has an opening to draw a similar contrast with Oz, one that could resonate with what voters are seeing in Fetterman’s character and life story.

At the debate, Fetterman will be permitted to read the moderator’s questions and Oz’s answers on large screens. Fetterman has been using closed captioning, a conventional technological tool for dealing with auditory processing disorders resulting from strokes.

The idea that Fetterman might “defy expectations” seems like an unimaginative way to understand this moment. Yes, he will have to show he’s fit to serve (some reporters who have extensively interacted with him think that’s not a problem). But, if he acquits himself well, the open display of his struggle to process information could resonate positively with voter impressions of who he is.

Advertisement

Fetterman has spoken frankly about his condition on the campaign trail. As Rebecca Traister reports for New York Magazine, this open advertisement of his vulnerability and struggles has resonated with voters who have had their own brushes with adversity.

What’s more, Fetterman is well-known throughout Pennsylvania for making the improbable decision to run for mayor of Braddock, a small steel town suffering from economic stagnation and population decline. He is known for busting his tail for many years to revitalize the place.

Fetterman’s health challenges may well resonate along with that comeback story, conveying his willingness to struggle against misfortune, thus persuading voters he’d plug away on their side.

Perhaps Fetterman can find an artful way to remind everyone that Oz and his allies sneered about his condition for months. If so, that could similarly reinforce Oz’s negative image as an entitled carpetbagger from New Jersey with a long history of quackery who has been trying to swan in and take a Senate seat.

It’s hard to know how much such all this might end up mattering — this is a very close race, and Fetterman could still lose. But the debate stands to be a whole lot more interesting and compelling than the question of whether he’ll “defy expectations.”

GiftOutline Gift Article