It is gratifying to note that a four-month prison term has been imposed on Trump confidant and adviser Stephen K. Bannon for thumbing his nose at a congressional subpoena [“ Bannon gets 4-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress ,” news, Oct. 22].

Congress is in existence, in part, to perform an investigatory function. For it to fulfill that mission, it must be able to back its legitimate demands with punitive action for those who would have us believe that a congressional subpoena is simply a request that its target might choose to ignore with impunity.