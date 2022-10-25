The Oct. 21 editorial “Build Ukraine back better” was right on the mark. This rebuilding effort requires making Ukraine economically viable and sustainable within Europe, including anti-corruption and good-governance measures to attract future investment and assistance.
The fastest way to jump-start that process is to coordinate an international effort and pass national legislation transferring frozen Russian sovereign funds to an international tribunal to fund Ukraine’s reconstruction and humanitarian relief. Yes, it will take political will by Group of Seven leaders, but the alternative is waiting years for reparations that might never come or arrive too late. The Biden administration and Congress have a unique opportunity to show leadership on this issue in the post-election lame-duck session.
Ukraine faces ongoing military and economic crises. The United States needs to move swiftly and start a multilateral process of fulfilling the obligations of the Russian government under international law to restore Ukraine and make it more resilient than before Russia invaded.
Greg Wilson, Estero, Fla.