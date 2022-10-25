The editorial board correctly cited tapping roughly $300 billion in Russian Central Bank reserves held in banks outside Russia. Russia’s illegal aggression under international law has been condemned by most countries, the U.N. General Assembly and the International Court of Justice. International precedents support Ukraine’s demand for Russian reparations.

The Oct. 21 editorial “ Build Ukraine back better ” was right on the mark. This rebuilding effort requires making Ukraine economically viable and sustainable within Europe, including anti-corruption and good-governance measures to attract future investment and assistance.

The fastest way to jump-start that process is to coordinate an international effort and pass national legislation transferring frozen Russian sovereign funds to an international tribunal to fund Ukraine’s reconstruction and humanitarian relief. Yes, it will take political will by Group of Seven leaders, but the alternative is waiting years for reparations that might never come or arrive too late. The Biden administration and Congress have a unique opportunity to show leadership on this issue in the post-election lame-duck session.