Nazgol Ghandnoosh’s Oct. 23 Local Opinions essay, “D.C.’s much-needed criminal justice revamp,” made the argument for reducing sentences by suggesting that science should guide policy decisions. Ms. Ghandnoosh claimed that lengthy punishments “do little to help public safety — and can even exacerbate crime.” Yet an exhaustive, decade-long study released in June by the U.S. Sentencing Commission, tracking more than 32,000 federal offenders released from prison in 2010, found that offenders released after serving more than 10 years were 29 percent less likely to be arrested for a new crime than those who served shorter sentences. Offenders who served more than five years were 18 percent less likely to be arrested for new crimes compared to a matched group serving shorter sentences.
Ms. Ghandnoosh’s alarm over racial disparities in sentencing is equally flawed. In 2018, according to Justice Department data, African Americans made up 55 percent of 2019′s known homicide offenders in the United States and committed about 60 percent of robberies, though they are 13 percent of the population. The much higher African American population in D.C. explains the disparity in incarceration. While rehabilitation should always be a goal, it should not be pursued at the expense of public safety.
Michael Rushford, Sacramento
The writer is president of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation.
Criminals released from prison are usually arrested again. Yet Nazgol Ghandnoosh, in her Oct. 23 Local Opinions essay “D.C.’s much-needed criminal justice revamp,” claimed criminals “generally age out of crime,” even those guilty of “the most serious crimes.”
That claim is called into question by a report issued in February by the U.S. Sentencing Commission. It found that over an eight-year period, violent offenders returned to crime at a rate of 63.8 percent. The median time to rearrest was 16 months. Most violent offenders released from prison committed more crimes. Even among those offenders over age 60, 25.1 percent of violent offenders were rearrested.
Murderers sometimes kill again after being released, even at an advanced age.
Hans Bader, Arlington