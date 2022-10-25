Nazgol Ghandnoosh’s Oct. 23 Local Opinions essay, “D.C.’s much-needed criminal justice revamp,” made the argument for reducing sentences by suggesting that science should guide policy decisions. Ms. Ghandnoosh claimed that lengthy punishments “do little to help public safety — and can even exacerbate crime.” Yet an exhaustive, decade-long study released in June by the U.S. Sentencing Commission, tracking more than 32,000 federal offenders released from prison in 2010, found that offenders released after serving more than 10 years were 29 percent less likely to be arrested for a new crime than those who served shorter sentences. Offenders who served more than five years were 18 percent less likely to be arrested for new crimes compared to a matched group serving shorter sentences.