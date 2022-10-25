Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last year, a bestselling essay collection titled “The Right to Sex” argued thoroughly and effectively that — as appealing as such an unconventional idea might sound to frustrated, sex-deprived men — there is in fact no such thing. And with that you might have thought that the idea had been put to bed.

But think again. “Young men aren’t having sex!” tweeted activist and former Pennsylvania Democratic congressional candidate Alexandra Hunt last week, setting off an internet firestorm.

Hunt cited a graph clipped from a 2019 Post article. “Nearly a third of men under 30 have not had sex,” she continued. “And a higher percent do not have as much sex as they’d like — not exactly surprising, but this kind of statistic is a sign of much deeper problems.” (The graph, it’s worth noting, was being mischaracterized: The statistic refers to men who had not had sex over the past year, not their entire lives. Hunt also did not mention that 18 percent of women said the same.)

She went on to note that men who don’t have sex are less likely to have jobs and more likely to feel nihilistic and to suffer from depression and other mental health issues. This raises obvious cause and effect questions, but it was Hunt’s proposed solution that unleashed her audience’s ire.

“We should be moving toward a right to sex,” Hunt declared. “People should be able to have sex when they feel they want to, and we need to develop services that meet people’s needs without attaching the baggage of shame or criminalization.”

Pardon?

The phenomenon Hunt saw in the graph does indicate a negative, and significant, social trend. But recasting sex as a “right” isn’t the solution — in fact, it obscures the deeper issues at stake.

For one thing, a “right” to sex suggests that there must then be someone else duty-bound to provide it — a lot that has historically fallen to women, who responded to Hunt’s thread with scorn and alarm.

Plus, given the context of the dysfunction that supposedly results from men’s falling rates of sexual activity, the implication is that violent or antisocial behavior in response to being denied sex is predictable, understandable and perhaps even justified.

Hunt suggested that decriminalizing or perhaps even state-sponsoring sex work might prevent that outcome — an assumption that many sex workers understandably did not appreciate. As one tweeted in reply: “it *seems* like you’re saying that we should decriminalize sex work so that violent incels can have more access to sexworkers and no, that’s not our plan. We’re not sexual bullet-catchers.”

But not only is Hunt’s solution not the right prescription, it’s not even the right diagnosis.

Modern society tends to conflate intimacy and sex, to suggest that that they are interchangeable or that the latter, perhaps, is even a bit superior. Proposing that a “right to sex” will cure mens’ ills wrongly assumes that the depression, nihilism and economic dislocation that Hunt correctly identifies as serious problems will be eliminated by a higher number of sexual encounters.

In interviews for my own book on what ails our sexual culture, one psychotherapist described to me how many of her young male patients pursued sex compulsively (and often succeeded in getting it), but still found themselves unsatisfied. In many cases, their underlying desire wasn’t for the act itself, but for the chance to be with someone — to feel intimacy and closeness, to wake up next to someone else.

They weren’t struggling from a lack of sexual entitlement, the therapist explained, they were lonely and atomized.

A record share of American young adults is living without a spouse or partner, according to the Pew Research Center, and men are less likely to be partnered than women, a fairly recent shift. About 61 percent of Americans are measurably lonely, according to a 2019 survey using the UCLA Loneliness Scale, but the share of men outstrips that of women. According to the 2021 American Perspectives Survey, including information gathered since the pandemic hit, 1 in 7 men in the United States don’t have any friends.

Connection is a universal human need. But there are avenues for intimacy other than sex — and that might be even more valuable to pursue. We could elevate friendship, family, community, even sex paired with real relationships, rather than dispensed in one-off “services,” or gamified through the Tinder and Grindr dating slot machines. Of course, no one has a “right” to those relationships either, any more than they have a right to sex — some things must be given rather than demanded. But attacking the crisis of loneliness and isolation at its roots would go much further to restore well-being than theorizing a new justification for sex-on-demand.

“A guy needs somebody— to be near him,” explains a character in John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men.” “A guy goes nuts if he ain’t got nobody . . . I tell ya a guy gets too lonely an’ he gets sick.”

It’s a line truer than fiction. But sexual entitlement isn’t the cure.

