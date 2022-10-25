The United States and the United Kingdom often move in lockstep politically. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s ascendancy signaled the rise of low-tax conservatives; then came the election of President Ronald Reagan. Brexit in 2016 presaged increasing right-wing nationalism and economic know-nothingism; Donald Trump was elected later that year. Now, the spectacular collapse of Conservative Liz Truss has made way for Rishi Sunak’s selection as prime minister — which could offer hints about the future of politics in the United States. Sunak’s success certainly provides two lessons for American voters.
First, the cult of supply-side tax theory is spectacularly dangerous. In the Truss-Sunak battle for their party’s backing last summer, Sunak warned of the folly of jumbo tax cuts amid raging inflation. “For the past six weeks,” the New York Times reported, “Sunak has been lying low as his economic predictions have played out at a dizzying speed.” Conservative ideologues in the United Kingdom and the United States had ridiculed Sunak’s call for moderation and fiscal sanity; now, he’s getting the last laugh.
As chancellor of the exchequer during the pandemic, Sunak — not unlike President Biden — spent “hundreds of billions of pounds on emergency pandemic measures,” the Times noted, “including paying people’s wages and arranging generous grant and loan programs for businesses.” As the pandemic subsided, Sunak reduced spending and recognized inflation was the primary concern. “Sunak raised taxes as a share of national income to their highest level in 70 years, a record he had to defend over the summer,” the Times reported. “He contrasted his pragmatic approach to public finances with Ms. Truss’s more carefree policy of not offsetting tax cuts with spending cuts or other plans to avoid increasing public debt.” Although he has said he eventually wants to cut taxes, he and certain sober economists understand this cannot happen until inflation abates.
Meanwhile, in the United States, Biden and the Democratic Party have been resisting entreaties from Republicans — should the GOP take one or both houses of Congress — to return to reckless tax cuts that will enlarge the deficit and drive inflation even higher. American voters should be wary of politicians promising an extravagant free lunch and hawking the notion that supercharged growth can end inflation and deliver prosperity.
The second lesson: The United Kingdom wound up in its Truss quagmire in large part by indulging in an increasingly problematic feature of American politics — partisan primaries. Truss got her job, as the Times noted, through “elections somewhat like those held in the United States for party nominations.” Truss, like the MAGA Republicans, promised the unattainable to British primary voters, who “tend to be more ideologically fervent and less inclined to moderation than are party bosses or even the median party supporter.”
In U.S. politics, there’s of course plenty of support for the conclusion that partisan primaries undermine moderation, compromise and sanity. In a report for the New America think tank, Lee Drutman finds that although partisan primaries don’t fully explain our hyper-partisan and dysfunctional politics, they do “incentivize more polarizing behavior among candidates and legislators.” He adds: “There is ample evidence that fear of a primary challenge leads candidates to reject compromise; to cultivate and stay close to their primary constituencies and the interests groups and donors who actively fund candidates in primaries; and to engage in partisan conflict to prove their bona fides to their primary constituencies.”
Together with gerrymandering and single-member districts, primaries produce what one would expect from low-turnout elections in which the most ferocious partisans participate. The Unite America Institute found that with over 80 percent of congressional districts rated “safe,” the real action happens in partisan primaries in which only about 10 percent of eligible voters take part. “Of 234.9 million eligible voters, only 23.4 million cast ballots (10%) in primaries that effectively decided the outcome of 361 congressional districts (83%),” its report found. That’s how you get the likes of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano.
Among other measures, the report recommends ranked-choice voting, which helped lead to the election of a more centrist mayor in New York City and to Mary Sattler Peltola’s victory in a special election in Alaska, which made her the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress (over MAGA favorite Sarah Palin). In Alaska, ranked-choice voting also helped secure the candidacy of perhaps the most moderate Republican in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski. By forcing primary candidates to appeal to a broader cross-section of voters (to gain second- and third-place votes), ranked-choice candidates promote less-extreme candidates.
In the midterm elections, Nevada voters will consider a ballot proposition to institute ranked-choice voting, a measure that in the future could make it harder for election deniers such as Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for Senate, and Jim Marchant, the Republican nominee for Nevada secretary of state, to prevail. Considering the primary results around the country, ranked-choice voting might be the single most effective defense this election cycle against the disintegration of functional democracy.
In short, midterm voters are on notice. Electing right-wing ideological firebrands willing to pander to the most extreme elements in their base is a recipe for economic disaster. And if we want to halt the slide to ever more nutty nominees and dysfunctional government, putting our political fate in the hands of super-partisan primary voters is a grave mistake. It’s time to look at a range of political reforms — from nonpolitical redistricting to multi-member districts to ranked-choice voting — if we want to maximize the chance of electing responsible, reasonable leaders.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8. Voters in more than half of the states will need to register before Election Day to cast a ballot. You can check your voter registration deadline here.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here’s a complete guide to the midterms.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
Are you ready to vote? Answer a few questions and we will curate a personalized list of stories, explainers and graphics to prepare you to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Build your tool kit here.