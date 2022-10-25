Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What would Thurgood Marshall say? On the eve of oral argument in a pair of cases that could end the use of affirmative action in higher education, the greatest legacy of the first Black justice — Brown v. Board of Education, which he argued as a civil rights lawyer before joining the court — is now being invoked as a basis for invalidating any consideration of race.

If only Marshall, who died in 1993, could somehow materialize among the justices on Oct. 31, when they hear the challenges to admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The lawyers seeking to dismantle affirmative action contend that Brown compels the justices to rule in their favor. They argue that letting colleges and universities take race into account to assemble diverse student bodies runs afoul of the constitutional guarantee of equal protection and the antidiscrimination principles embodied in Brown.

I imagine Marshall peering down at counsel and interjecting, with his trademark gruffness: “You have got to be kidding me.”

Sadly, they aren’t. Sadly, their argument is likely to win the day.

The legality of affirmative action has bedeviled the court for decades, and for good reason: It’s a difficult issue both as a matter of social policy and of constitutional law. In its splintered 1978 ruling in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, the court invalidated a program at the University of California at Davis medical school that set aside 16 slots out of 100 for minority applicants.

“Preferring members of any one group for no reason other than race or ethnic origin is discrimination for its own sake,” wrote Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr. “This the Constitution forbids.”

But Powell offered up an alternative rationale that has served as a template for less extreme efforts to increase minority representation: not as explicit redress for past discrimination but for the greater good of the institution, to assure a diverse student body. “This clearly is a constitutionally permissible goal for an institution of higher education,” Powell wrote.

In 2003, in Grutter v. Bollinger, the court — with Justice Sandra Day O’Connor joining with the liberals — endorsed Powell’s approach in Bakke. The court said a University of Michigan undergraduate admissions program failed because it gave an automatic advantage to minority applicants. But the court approved Michigan’s law school admissions plan, which carefully individualized applicant reviews and involved no quotas. O’Connor set a kind of expiration date, though, writing that she expected that in 25 years — by 2028 — such efforts would no longer be necessary.

In 2016, with O’Connor retired but Justice Anthony M. Kennedy siding with the liberals, the court upheld a University of Texas program that took race into account as part of a “holistic review.”

Now, with the court transformed, comes a group called Students for Fair Admissions arguing that Grutter must be overruled. “Because Brown is our law, Grutter cannot be,” its brief asserts, citing Plessy v. Ferguson, the disgraced 1896 case that upheld separate but equal railway cars. “Just as Brown overruled Plessy’s deviation from our ‘colorblind’ Constitution, this Court should overrule Grutter’s.”

This is a twist on the Brown rationale that defies logic and ignores history. In Brown, Chief Justice Earl Warren, wrote“to separate [schoolchildren] from others of similar age and qualifications solely because of their race generates a feeling of inferiority as to their status in the community that may affect their hearts and minds in a way unlikely ever to be undone.” Brown dealt with state-imposed segregation that excluded and subordinated children on the basis of their race — not with action aimed at bringing the races together.

As the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, put it in a friend of the court brief, “The Court in Brownsought to restore the Equal Protection Clause’s original history and purpose — to provide Black people meaningful, equal participation in education and society. Indeed, Brown proclaimed that the Fourteenth Amendment’s ‘great purpose’ is to ‘raise the colored race from [a] condition of inferiority … into perfect equality of civil rights with all other persons.’ ”

To now insist that the Constitution compels unthinking color blindness is to ignore that it was anything but color blindness that produced the current circumstances. Consider the ugly history of the University of North Carolina. The country’s oldest public university, UNC did not admit its first Black student until 1951 — under court order. It took until 1955 for it to eliminate its segregation policy and admit Black undergraduates.

Now Black students account for 8 percent of undergraduates — with Black men just 2 percent of the 2021 first-year class — although Black residents account for 22 percent of the state’s population. Students of color are still “confronted with racial epithets, as well as feeling isolated, ostracized, stereotyped and viewed as tokens in a number of University spaces,” the trial court found in upholding UNC’s admissions program.

It’s clear what would happen if such efforts were blocked, because we know what happened to the University of California system after voters approved Proposition 209, which barred any consideration of race in admissions at public universities.

After that, the university told the court, “freshmen enrollees from underrepresented minority groups dropped precipitously at UC, and dropped by 50% or more at UC’s most selective campuses” (Berkeley and UCLA). Alternative measures — including outreach to low-income students and those who would be the first in their families to attend college — have helped, but not nearly enough.

And yet, there’s every reason to believe that the perverse reading of Brown will fall on receptive ears. In a 2007 case involving whether public schools making voluntary efforts to achieve integrated student bodies could take race into account in making school assignments, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was having none of it.

“Before Brown, schoolchildren were told where they could and could not go to school based on the color of their skin,” he wrote for a four-justice plurality. “The school districts in these cases have not carried the heavy burden of demonstrating that we should allow this once again — even for very different reasons.”

Which brings me back to Justice Marshall. “Unless our children begin to learn together, there is little hope that our people will ever learn to live together,” he wrote in a 1974 dissent.

What hope, you have to wonder, would that great man see now?

