Ashton B. Carter, the former defense secretary who died Monday at 68, has been justly lauded for opening the military to women and transgender service members, and for taking on the hardest challenges in defense policy and practice over decades. He often displayed a fierce impatience. He would admonish others: Don’t respect the barriers. In a moment of global insecurity in the autumn of 1991, he showed what he meant.

Just after a failed coup that August, Sen. Sam Nunn (D-Ga.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, visited Moscow and saw chaos on the streets. He worried about the security of the Soviet Union’s nuclear weapons. On return to Washington, Mr. Carter told him that the fears were well grounded. “A nuclear custodial system is only as stable as the social system in which it is embedded,” Mr. Carter recalled saying. “When all of that is in the middle of a social revolution, you’ve got big trouble.”

Mr. Nunn sought to rally members of Congress to help secure the Soviet nuclear arsenal. But he ran into a wall of indifference. Polls showed Americans were looking inward. President George H.W. Bush was cool to the idea. Undeterred, on Nov. 19, Mr. Nunn brought Mr. Carter to his Senate office for a brainstorming session. Mr. Carter, then at Harvard University, drove home the point that Soviet collapse, now clearly visible from news reports, was an immense security threat. “Never before has a nuclear power disintegrated,” he said. There was no single danger, he warned, but “all kinds of motives, all kinds of people, the wayward general to the wayward scientist to the wayward clerk, custodian and sergeant.” On Nov. 21, the senator brought 16 colleagues to a breakfast in the Armed Services Committee room. Mr. Carter addressed them without notes, saying that nuclear weapons command and control could not be isolated from society’s turmoil.

The clarity of Mr. Carter’s presentation had an instant impact. Sen. Richard Lugar (R-Ind.) had joined Mr. Nunn, and within days they had votes for legislation to start what became known as the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction program, one of the most successful foreign policy initiatives by Congress in recent times. A few years later, when a stash of 1,322 pounds of highly-enriched uranium was found in a warehouse in Kazakhstan, Mr. Carter, then an assistant defense secretary in the Clinton administration, once again showed no respect to the barriers. “Your job is to put together a team and go get this stuff out of Kazakhstan,” he told one official. “Whatever you need — do it.” In Project Sapphire, the uranium was carried to the United States in one of the longest C-5 flights in history.

Mr. Carter was often driven — combative, too — but with his mind fixed on getting results. He helped avert a potential catastrophe in the tumult of the Soviet collapse. Now, in a time of renewed war and uncertainty, his example should remind everyone of the dangers of complacency. He showed admirable determination to make the world safer. He understood the greater risk was in doing nothing.

