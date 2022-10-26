Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Victor Horton is the Director for Leaders of Color, DC, and a former east of the river Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in ANC 7E. On Nov. 8, D.C. voters will head to the polls to decide several important races, including a tightly contested race for two at-large seats on the D.C. Council and a high-profile ballot initiative on the tipped minimum wage.

Thanks to D.C.'s coronavirus-inspired practice of sending mail-in ballots to all registered voters, many have their ballot already in hand. Early voting at no fewer than 25 voting centers across the city runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6. Same-day voter registration means that even those not currently on D.C.'s voter rolls can still cast a ballot. The D.C. Council just advanced legislation that would permit noncitizens to vote in local elections (though it would not apply to this election cycle). Individuals with criminal convictions and those currently incarcerated are already eligible to vote.

All of this means more access to voting for more residents — a public good by any measure.

However, there remains a glaring blemish on D.C.’s electoral landscape that diminishes the democratic power of nearly six in 10 voters east of the river: under-voting in D.C.'s choose-two at-large council races.

Whether through lack of awareness, misperception or choice, communities east of the river make use of their second vote in the race at profoundly lower rates. In the 2020 general election, more than 33,000 ballots were cast in Ward 8, and nearly 39,000 were cast in Ward 7. Respectively, 60 percent and 55 percent of ballots in those wards did not make use of their second vote in the at-large council race. In 2018, 2016 and elections before, the rates of under-voting were similar.

So whom do we have to thank for this problematic piece of our local democracy?

You guessed it: Congress.

D.C.'s choose-two at-large council seats are a product of the Home Rule Act’s requirement, created by Congress, that “not more than two of the at-large members shall be nominated by the same political party.” In deep-blue D.C., that means that two can be Democrats and two must be something other than Democrats.

In the early days of Home Rule, this requirement, aimed at diversifying the perspectives on the council, resulted in those two seats being occupied by candidates from the Statehood Green and Republican parties. More recently, the seats are occupied by former Democrats who shed their party affiliation to qualify for the seat and then, by and large, vote and legislate as Democrats.

At the same time, we see what not having a D next to your name on the ballot can do to the outcomes of these elections. Indeed, three of the last four people to hold the non-majority at-large seats were White, and three of the last four Democrats to serve as at-large members were Black. Tellingly, the under-voting that we see in Black, Brown and lower-income neighborhoods remained incredibly high despite the fact that turnout increased in 2020 thanks to universal mail-in ballots.

As the city has gotten Whiter, more economically balkanized and downright gentrified, Black and Brown voters are effectively left standing with their democratic agency slipping through their fingers like sand. We are already a city of long-standing and increasing inequity. Life expectancy in many Ward 7 and 8 communities is 20 to 25 years below those in Ward 2 and 3 communities. Median household income in Ward 8 sits around $38,000 while it’s nearly 3 ½ times higher in Ward 3 at $130,000 — a $92,000 difference.

These gaps are the focus of rafts of public policy and decades of research because of our shared belief that such gaps run counter to our values. The inequity in the history of D.C.'s choose-two elections is similarly unacceptable.

Fortunately, some groups are working to educate voters on the issue. That’s a good start, but we need to do more. The D.C. Board of Elections has an obligation to increase voter understanding and second vote uptake. Our elected leaders need to keep this issue front and center in their oversight of our voting system.

We should also be keenly aware of these dynamics as we consider proposals around ranked-choice voting, instant runoff voting and the like. As we saw in places such as New York City, the effect of such practices on minority voting power is potentially fraught.

And, finally, we need to push candidates to be clear about what they stand for, communicate how they’ll govern and whether their values and policy positions align with Democrats.

It’s the kind of honesty all voters deserve. And it might be the kind of information that helps address the under-voting that is muffling the democratic voice of too many in our city.

