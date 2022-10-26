Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tony Patterson was in his front yard in Tampa when state police arrested him and walked him to their squad car, accusing him of voter fraud and practically apologizing as they did. “What is voter fraud?” a bewildered Patterson wondered in a scene captured by the officers’ bodycams. “I didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

With his hands in cuffs, Patterson, an ex-felon, asked the obvious: “Why would you all let me vote, if I wasn’t able to vote?” An officer, seemingly perplexed, replied, “I don’t know, buddy.”

Patterson added, “And why y’all doing this now?”

That’s no mystery. It’s high season for Florida’s craven brand of politics, played out cynically for that portion of America still convinced the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Patterson was one of 20 former felons who served as the opening act for Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, and his newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security.

Election cheats will “pay the price,” DeSantis declared at an August news conference, announcing the arrests. The governor hedged his bets, though, putting the cases of these befuddled defendants in the hands of state prosecutors, rather than less malleable county ones.

Now, with the arrests drawing fresh attention after the Tampa Bay Times obtained bodycam footage last week of three people being arrested, the state’s handful of cases appear to be collapsing on two separate fronts.

Why? Because the ex-felons were allowed to register to vote ahead of the 2020 election and received either voter cards or mail-in ballots. The three shown on video seem genuinely confused over accusations that they voted illegally.

Nobody told them, it seems, that as convicted murderers or sex offenders they were the exception to the 2018 constitutional amendment that returned voting rights to ex-felons. Most of the other defendants shared similar stories, similarly baffled.

This poses a major problem for DeSantis and his voter-fraud-sleuthing officials because the statute is clear. To succeed, prosecutors must prove that suspected cheats intended to con the government by willfully submitting false voter registration forms.

But if you apply for a voting card under your own name and the government sends it to you, the clear implication is that you have the right to vote. Some of those arrested ultimately received a letter telling them they couldn’t vote. But the letters didn’t arrive until long after the 2020 election.

“They were told they could apply, and they were given voter registration applications,” Mark Rankin, a lawyer representing Romona Oliver, one of the defendants, told me. “Then they got voter registration cards and they thought they could vote. We don’t prosecute people for honest mistakes.”

Hard to fault people for not knowing the ins-and-outs of the state’s voter laws. In Florida, Republican lawmakers like to tinker with election rules, seemingly to make it harder to vote — especially harder, critics say, for Black people.

Did I mention that most of the 20 arrested on fraud charges were Black?

But there’s more. Another reason the charges will likely fizzle emerged Friday when a Miami judge tossed out the first case for lack of jurisdiction. Because the defendant, Robert Lee Wood, voted only in Miami-Dade County and not two different counties, the state has zero claim to the case, the judge said.

This was good news for Wood because voter fraud carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Who is to blame for this mess? The state. The Florida secretary of state, who is in charge of elections, has no easy way to check whether a felon is allowed to vote, Neil Volz, the deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, told me.

Advocates are demanding that the state invest in a speedy voter verification system like those used in many other states, Volz said. It would provide to election officials, and in turn voters and county election supervisors, accurate and timely information about who is registered and eligible to vote.

“The system is broken in fundamental ways, and by criminalizing voting we are making a broken system worse,” Volz said.

None of this is new. When Republican Jeb Bush was Florida’s governor, he drew criticism when his effort to purge the voter rolls of ex-felons and dead people ahead of the 2000 election turned up non-felons and felons from other states. When Sen. Rick Scott (R) was governor, he tried in 2012 to weed noncitizens from the voting rolls. Again, it failed miserably. A World War II vet and naturalized citizens received you-can’t-vote letters.

Voter fraud, while rare, does exist. And yet, most of the scant examples of voter fraud since the GOP turned it into a rallying cry almost invariably involve Republicans, though you wouldn’t know that from the party’s talking points.

This is true in Florida. Before DeSantis created his fraud squad, local Florida officials had charged four residents of the Villages, the mega-retirement community and Donald Trump stronghold in Sumter County, with voting twice in 2020 — in Florida and in other states. None of them were Democrats.

