"I want women, doctors, local political leaders — letting the democracy that's always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves." — Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz on who gets to decide about abortions

The calls were coming in thick and fast, and Greg did not know what to do about them. He regretted very much running for local political leadership. Getting elected register of deeds had been wonderful. But his mistake had been thinking he would just get to register deeds. Instead, in addition to the job he thought he was supposed to do, which he was good at and had worked hard to obtain, he was also being asked to do a totally different job that he did not want and that made him feel as though people were getting him confused with someone else.

“Happy Monday!" Greg observed, hopefully, sitting down at his desk.

The county commissioner was already five calls deep and seemed grumpy. Greg could see on his desk a notepad where he had drawn what looked like an amphora with an X over it and written “ick topic pregnancy???” “Greg, as a local political leader, you know where your responsibilities lie. You should have gone straight to the hospital!”

“You know,” Greg said, timidly, picking up his jacket from the back of the chair, “I don’t actually — I know people keep coming to me for medical advice, but actually I am not a doctor, and I don’t really feel all that comfortable being asked to make all these choices.”

“Greg,” the commissioner said. “You heard Dr. Oz. Not just Dr. Oz, but Republicans around the country. The best people to make decisions of this kind in this democracy of ours that thrives where the best ideas are put forward is women, and their doctors —"

“And their local political leaders,” Greg sighed. “Were you trying to write the word ‘ectopic’?”

The county commissioner shrugged. “Everyone on the line sounded very hysterical. Have you ever heard of a baby implanting outside the womb? I told them they needed to calm down and it would probably sort itself out."

“Well,” Greg said, “actually, I was looking it up the other day in a book, because it keeps coming up so much, and it seems like maybe it doesn’t sort itself out?”

“Dr. Oz didn’t say ‘between a woman, her doctors, her local political leaders and a book,’ ” the commissioner said. “Greg, you’ve got the special sauce. And thank goodness you do. Imagine a world where women and their doctors just made decisions like this by themselves and didn’t have to seek input from you, their local register of deeds."

“I would certainly get a lot more deeds registered,” Greg said.

The county commissioner scoffed and took a big sip of his coffee. “Unthinkable,” he said. “This way, the best ideas are put forward in this democracy.”

Greg started to walk to the door. Then he halted and turned back. “And Dr. Oz, he, he knows about these things?" he asked. “I mean, he’s a real doctor and everything?”

“Well, he’s trying to be an elected official," the county commissioner said, “which is even more impressive than a doctor. Get on out of here, Greg.”

Greg arrived just a couple of minutes late for his first ultrasound of the day. “Sorry,” he said. “I was stopping by the office to see if they needed any deeds registered. Since I’m, you know, the register of deeds."

“Oh,” the expectant father said. “Katie and I were starting to hope you weren’t coming!”

Katie elbowed him. “That’s not true. Greg, we are always glad to see you.” She pointed at the screen. “Look! She’s kicking.”

“Any questions?” the doctor said.

“Is it okay if I travel by plane next week?”

“I would say sure,” the doctor said, “as long as you make sure you stay hydrated and walk around at intervals. But what does Greg, our register of deeds, think?"

Greg shrugged. “Sounds fine to me? I don’t know about these things.”

Katie elbowed her husband. “This is why it is important for Greg to be here,” she said. “Alderman Heinz wouldn’t let Margaret fly over the holidays at all, and he told Kelsey she couldn’t wear high heels or the baby would be cross-eyed."

“Is that true?” Greg asked.

“It is not!” Katie said. “And he made Eleanor get rid of her pet cat because he said cats were irresistibly drawn to steal babies’ breath.”

“I have another appointment,” Greg said. “Uh, congratulations on the kicking, and the plane travel, and everything, though.”

Greg went to four more appointments. They made his head hurt, and he never felt he was contributing very much. He was asked whether to remove a gallstone, if it was okay to begin chemotherapy, and whether this was a good time for a root canal. He did not know anything about any of these things. He wished he were off somewhere registering deeds.

Sometimes, in idle moments, he wondered whether maybe all women should get to be comptrollers, just to eliminate the elected middleman. But that went against everything Dr. Oz said. And surely he knew best. After all, he was a doctor, and was going to be an elected official, too, unless people did something about it.

