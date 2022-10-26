The Post's View

Opinion Our endorsements for D.C., Maryland, Virginia elections on Nov. 8

By the
October 26, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
An election volunteer puts up a voting sign in Washington, D.C., in 2018. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)
An election volunteer puts up a voting sign in Washington, D.C., in 2018. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

Voters across the area will go to the polls Nov. 8 to have their say in local, district and statewide contests.

While many races were all but decided in the primary, others are tightly contested in the general election.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Here are the Editorial Board’s endorsements in key races:

D.C. Council

Chairman: Phil Mendelson (D)

At-large seat: Graham McLaughlin (I)

At-large seat: Kenyan R. McDuffie (I)

D.C. elections: Here’s where the at-large council candidates stand

Ward 3: David Krucoff (R)

D.C. State Board of Education

Ward 3: Eric Goulet

Ward 5: Carisa Stanley Beatty

Ward 6: Brandon Best

Read more about the D.C. Council and state education board endorsements

Maryland: U.S. House of Representatives

4th District: Glenn Ivey (D)

6th District: David Trone (D)

8th District: Jamie B. Raskin (D)

Read more about our endorsements for Maryland's seats in Congress

Maryland governor

Wes Moore (D)

Maryland attorney general

Anthony G. Brown (D)

Maryland comptroller

Barry Glassman (R)

Maryland judges

Montgomery County: Carlos Acosta, Theresa Chernosky, Kathleen Dumais and Rachel McGuckian

Prince George’s County: Carole Coderre

Montgomery County school board

At-large seat: Karla Silvestre

District 1: Grace Rivera Oven

District 3: Scott Joftus

District 5: Brenda Wolff

Read more about Montgomery County school board endorsements

Prince George’s County school board

District 2: Jenni Pompi

District 3: Pamela Boozer-Strother

District 6: Branndon D. Jackson

District 9: Kent Roberson

Read more about Prince George’s County school board endorsements

Virginia: U.S. House of Representatives

2nd District: Elaine Luria (D)

7th District: Abigail Spanberger (D)

10th District: Jennifer Wexton (D)

A guide to the 2022 Virginia general election

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Washington Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Deputy Editorial Page Editor Karen Tumulty; Deputy Editorial Page Editor Ruth Marcus; Associate Editorial Page Editor Jo-Ann Armao (education, D.C. affairs); Jonathan Capehart (national politics); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Molly Roberts (technology and society); and Stephen Stromberg (elections, the White House, Congress, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care).

Loading...
Loading...