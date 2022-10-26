Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the television camera took one last shot of the Pennsylvania debate stage Tuesday night, it caught John Fetterman’s face clenched in frustration. The previous hour had been excruciating — for the Democratic Senate nominee and for the audience who watched him struggle to find and articulate his words in the wake of a stroke five months ago.

The snap consensus — by Republicans and also by many despairing Democrats — was that Fetterman had done severe and possibly fatal damage to his candidacy in what has been considered the marquee Senate race in the country.

That might turn out to be true, but it is important to remember that most voters don’t see these events the way that political reporters, campaign operatives and social media obsessives do. Few actually watch debates, aside from short clips in the aftermath. They care about issues and are amused by gaffes. But they also take the measure of candidates, first and foremost, as human beings — ones who reflect the realities of their own lives.

The question is what voters take away from Tuesday’s debate: concern that Fetterman is too infirm to serve, or empathy for what he has been dealt and admiration for his courage in agreeing to be on that stage in the first place?

Another unknown at this point is how his GOP opponent, Mehmet Oz, already facing a goodwill deficit with Pennsylvania voters, will be judged. Oz seemed unnecessarily nasty in pressing his advantage in the debate, saying at one point during innocuous questioning about vocational education: “John, obviously I wasn’t clear enough for you to understand it.”

What often comes to mind for me is another debate that was deemed a disaster for one candidate — and turned out to be her lifeline. It happened on Jan. 5, 2008, in Manchester, N.H., three days before the primary.

Sen. Hillary Clinton (N.Y.), the onetime front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, had limped into the state after a devastating third-place finish in the Iowa caucuses. The two men who had finished ahead of her in Iowa were having great sport that night at the former first lady’s comeuppance.

When she was asked about her “likability,” Sen. Barack Obama (Ill.) interrupted her answer with an instantly infamous withering line: “You’re likable enough, Hillary.” Former senator John Edwards (N.C.) averred that he had made a “horrendous mistake” by previously criticizing one of her jackets, and said for comic effect, “I want her to know I think you look terrific tonight.”

Earlier in the debate, Edwards’s campaign sent out a blast email under the subject line “our dream headline.” The email contained one liberal blogger’s assessment: “Get your kids out and put them in front of the TV: The Clinton Era officially ended at 9:34 p.m. EST when Edwards paired with Obama to bury Hillary as a non-agent of change.”

New Hampshire voters saw it differently. I will never forget an interview I did with a woman who worked as a waitress there. She told me she had been undecided between Clinton and Obama until that night, but seeing Clinton withstand the arrogance to which she was subjected was something that resonated with her own life.

On primary day, Clinton was behind in the polls, so it was a stunner when she won — setting the stage for a primary battle with Obama that would go on for months. Later, she told me the debate that everyone thought she lost was the turning point.

“I had nothing to prove it, but I could sense the change coming,” she said. “It just has been my experience, going back many, many years, that voters hear things and see things differently.”

They do. So do not dismiss the possibility that the debate performance that pundits decreed to have been a debacle for Fetterman might have struck a different chord with voters — or, perhaps, that it will turn out not to have mattered at all.

