On Oct. 3, the Daily Beast reported that Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, had paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. Walker, who opposes abortion in all cases, denies the story. But he immediately looked like a hypocrite and lost ground in the polls.

Now, Walker might be bouncing back.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Walker has regained all of the ground he lost mid-scandal, bringing the race with Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock to a tie. He is now facing a new report from a second accuser that he pressured her into an abortion, too. But the effects of the first scandal have already worn off.

The FiveThirtyEight poll average tells an only slightly different story: Warnock’s lead over Walker increased from two to four points after the abortion scandal. Now Walker trails by only three. FiveThirtyEight’s forecast gives Walker a roughly 50 percent chance of winning the race.

The simplest explanation for Walker’s rebound: Voters already knew he had baggage.

Long before the Daily Beast report, there were stories in the news media about how Walker reportedly threatened his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend with physical violence, hid secret children from his campaign and has exaggerated or falsified aspects of his biography (such as the false claim he worked in law enforcement). When the Daily Beast story broke, Georgians took notice — but they were more interested when the candidates debated on local TV a couple of weeks later.

If Walker narrowly loses this race, Republicans will have only themselves to blame. Georgia is flush with experienced Republican politicians who — at least as far as anyone knows — didn’t father secret children or pay for abortions. The GOP didn’t need to nominate Walker.

But if Georgia Republicans turn out in high numbers and send Walker to the Senate, it will prove once again that partisanship covers a multitude of sins.

