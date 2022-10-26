I agree with the article that “the world we live in has taken a toll on our collective mental health.” The article stated: “Survey after survey tells us that we are stressed and that rates of depression and anxiety have skyrocketed.” While the article mentioned a number of helpful possible solutions, I think the social connections the article mentioned deserved more attention. In fact, socialization might be a lifeboat for us to move forward with determination in this world of engulfing, rising and intensifying anxiety and depression.

I believe the covid-19 pandemic changed everyone’s patterns of life from normal socialization to isolation and withdrawal, casting a pall over us that enveloped the everyday actions of all ages. Cautious socialization can bring us back into an environment that will provide for a less solitary life that can ease anxiety and depression. There are a number of ways that come to mind to start this process. One could volunteer to help others in shelters for the homeless or abused, bring friends together for support groups to discuss similar problems and possible solutions, participate in carefully spaced exercise or meditation classes, or adopt a shelter animal that can leave paw prints on your heart forever. If you don’t know where to start, you can research opportunities by contacting your local county or state by phone or through their websites.