Regarding the Oct. 18 Health analysis, “How to know if you’re experiencing depression or ‘normal’ sadness”:
I believe the covid-19 pandemic changed everyone’s patterns of life from normal socialization to isolation and withdrawal, casting a pall over us that enveloped the everyday actions of all ages. Cautious socialization can bring us back into an environment that will provide for a less solitary life that can ease anxiety and depression. There are a number of ways that come to mind to start this process. One could volunteer to help others in shelters for the homeless or abused, bring friends together for support groups to discuss similar problems and possible solutions, participate in carefully spaced exercise or meditation classes, or adopt a shelter animal that can leave paw prints on your heart forever. If you don’t know where to start, you can research opportunities by contacting your local county or state by phone or through their websites.
Of course, there are those who might need therapy or medication to restore their mental health. Their conditions should be treated with the same degree of seriousness as any other illness. Whatever healing we need to pursue to find our old, pre-pandemic comfort zone starts with a first step, and the sooner we begin this journey, the sooner the curing begins.
Diane Garvey, McLean