If the D.C. government cannot make 2,000-plus existing public housing apartments habitable and available, the city should call upon every D.C.-licensed contractor with annual income over $5 million and/or more than 100 employees and publicly ask them to use their skills to voluntarily repair units. The city should then publicly identify who participated, who didn’t and the results. If response isn’t sufficient, immediately implement a “public benefit” surcharge on commercial building permits and use the funds to get the job done.