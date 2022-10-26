In her Oct. 23 Book World review “ ‘Ejaculate Responsibly’ reframes the abortion debate ,” Kimberly Harrington made a very good argument, but I think we should take it one step further. By law, men should be 100 percent responsible in any way, shape or form for impregnating a woman — no matter how, when or where. I never understood why pregnancy should be the woman’s responsibility when they are provided little or no choice.

It is time to make men responsible for impregnating a woman by having to raise the child and bearing sole responsibility by law. The father of the child should bear (or reimburse) the monetary and psychological costs for the woman’s pregnancy and after the child is born. These days, it is easy to prove who the father-to-be is with a simple test, putting the onus on the person who caused the pregnancy. You can compare that to causing a car accident. The responsibility should lie with the party that caused the “irresponsible” ejaculation.